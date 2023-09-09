Read 20 minutes a day to grow better

Listen to the audio version of the article

Read 20 minutes a day, every day, during class hours. Books, comics, newspapers: it doesn’t matter what, as long as you improve your reading skills. From the experience of a Norwegian school, which showed how a daily practice of individual reading at school can consolidate into a good habit even in less attracted children, a European project, Read On, was born in 2017-2018, in which Festivaletteratura also participated of Mantua and which was such a success that in Portugal it entered fully into the school program and in Italy it continued even after the end of the funds with private sponsorships (Cariplo Foundation): «the growth was exponential, we cannot explain how it was possible, certainly word of mouth among the teachers, the great communication work we did, but in any case it was a project that actually started on its own. This year, over 24 thousand students, 1200 classes and a thousand teachers throughout Italy participated. Two classes also came here to Festivaletteratura» explains Stefania Bertuccio, who deals with sponsorships for the event and who followed the project closely.

A very simple project: «we – continues Bertuccio – provide organizational support, 4-5 meetings during the year remotely with our literary consultants Simonetta Bitasi and Alice Torreggiani, we provide bibliographies drawn up by them to recommend books according to age, or depending on the period (books for the summer, for Christmas, etc.), for children with learning disabilities, for children who read little and so on». The participating teachers, who are of all subjects, because reading is a transversal skill, are committed to finding 20 minutes in the daily timetable to make the students read, they often invent a ritual, such as going to the garden, or moving the desks to create another environment, and then they also read with the kids.” Students can get help in choosing from teachers, librarians, booksellers, other classmates and reading groups. Each class tries to understand how and where to find books (bringing them from home, borrowing them from friends, borrowing them from the library, looking for them at school, downloading them from the media library, buying them on purpose…). «The project has also had the effect of helping to strengthen relationships with libraries in the area, which in many cases have given great support, and school bookshops have also been created», explains Bertuccio.

The results, in addition to the growing number of participants, were evident. Research by Indire (the National Institute of Documentation, Innovation and Educational Research) carried out on a representative sample of Read more participating teachers, highlighted how the project has significantly improved students’ reading skills and has made gains. A second phase of the research will aim to further investigate the impact of the project on increasing the time that children dedicate to it for pleasure, even outside the 20 minutes a day.