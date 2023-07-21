Real blue today: how much is it trading this Friday

He real blue today friday july 21 of 2023 in the informal market it trades at $89,00 for purchase and $94,00 for sale.

The coin lies stable during the exchange third wheel of the week. The real called blue is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

The currency value is usually taller than official due to the fact that it is acquired in banks and that it has an established price.

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official royal today friday july 21 trades at $56,35 for the purchase now $60,35 for sale.

On average, the Brazilian currency trades at the buying point at $44,55 and in the saleswoman $54,20.

It is the legal tender of Brazil since 1994. Currently, It is the strongest currency in Latin America and the 20th most traded currency worldwide.

The symbol of the Brazilian real is R$ and it has the following banknotes: 2, 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100 reales. As for coins, they range from: 5, 10, 25, 50 cents and one real. Previously, in 1942, a first version of the real circulated that was replaced by the real cruzeiro.

How much does the dollar and euro blue trade today

In the parallel market, the dollar blue today friday july 21 trades at $520,00 for purchase and $525,00 for sale.

For his part, he euro blue operates this wednesday at $556,00 y $571,00 for buying and selling respectively.

According to the BNA blackboard, the official dollar today Friday July 21 trades at $266,50 for the purchase y $279,50 for the sale.

Meanwhile he official euro today opera a $297,00 y $310,00 for buying and selling respectively.

