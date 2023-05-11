Real blue today: how much is it trading this Thursday

He royal blue today thursday 11 of May of 2023 in the informal market it trades at $86,00 for purchase and $91,00 for sale.

The real called blue is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

The currency value is usually taller than official due to the fact that it is acquired in banks and that it has an established price.

Airbnb Posted Its Biggest Drop After Weak Travel Outlook

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official real today Thursday May 11 trades at $45,25 for the purchase now $49,25 for sale.

On average, the Brazilian currency trades at the buying point at $44,55 and in the saleswoman $48,55.

It is the legal tender of Brazil since 1994. Currently, It is the strongest currency in Latin America and the 20th most traded currency worldwide.

Reserves in red: the Central Bank seeks to add foreign currency and fully regulate the outflow of dollars

The symbol of the Brazilian real is R$ and it currently has the following banknotes: 2, 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100 reales. As for coins, they range from: 5, 10, 25, 50 cents and one real. Previously, in 1942, a first version of the real circulated that was replaced by the real cruzeiro.

How much does the dollar and euro blue trade today

In the parallel market, the blue dollar today Thursday May 11 trades at $468,00 for purchase and $473,00 for sale.

For his part, he euro blue operates this thursday at $503,00 y $509,00 for buying and selling respectively.

According to the BNA blackboard, the official dollar today Thursday May 11 trades at $227,50 for the purchase y $237,50 for the sale.

US inflation rose 0.4% in April, as anticipated by the market

Meanwhile he official euro today opera a $251,00 y $261,00 for buying and selling respectively.

He royal blue today thursday 11 of May of 2023 at the opening of the informal market, it trades at $86,00 for purchase and $91,00 for sale.

The real called blue is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

The currency value is usually taller than official due to the fact that it is acquired in banks and that it has an established price.

It is estimated that the impact of the drought on Argentina’s GDP would be 3%

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official real today Thursday May 11 trades at $45,25 for the purchase now $49,25 for sale.

On average, the Brazilian currency trades at the buying point at $44,55 and in the saleswoman $48,55.

It is the legal tender of Brazil since 1994. Currently, It is the strongest currency in Latin America and the 20th most traded currency worldwide.

Industrial production and construction recovered in March

The symbol of the Brazilian real is R$ and it currently has the following banknotes: 2, 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100 reales. As for coins, they range from: 5, 10, 25, 50 cents and one real. Previously, in 1942, a first version of the real circulated that was replaced by the real cruzeiro.

How much does the dollar and euro blue trade today

In the parallel market, the blue dollar today Thursday May 10 trades at $466,00 for purchase and $471,00 for sale.

For his part, he euro blue operates this thursday at $501,00 y $506,00 for buying and selling respectively.

According to the BNA blackboard, the official dollar today Thursday May 11 trades at $227,00 for the purchase y $237,00 for the sale.

Market opening: timid rise in the local market with speculation about the agreement with the IMF

Meanwhile he official euro today opera a $250,50 y $260,50 for buying and selling respectively.