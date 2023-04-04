Home Entertainment Real blue today: how much is it trading this Tuesday
He real blue hoy martes April 4 of 2023 is listed in the previous opening of the informal market to $82,00 for purchase and $87,00 for sale.

He real denominated blue It is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

He lightr for currency is usually higher than official due to the fact that it is acquired in banks and that it has an established price.

Inflation expectations in Brazil stabilize after the fiscal plan

According to the blackboard National Bankhe royal official hoy Tuesday April 4 quote a $40,90 for the purchase now $44,90 for sale.

In averagethe Brazilian currency operates at the buying point at $38,28 and in the saleswoman $44,98.

is the legal tender currency of Brazil since 1994. Currently, it is the Latin America’s strongest currency and the 20th most traded currency worldwide.

He symbol of the Brazilian real is R$ and currently has the following bills: 2, 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100 reais. As for coins, they range from: 5, 10, 25, 50 cents and one real. Previously, in 1942, a first version of the real circulated that was replaced by the royal cruise.

How much is the Real trading today?

Brazil’s inflation cools for the tenth consecutive month

How much does the dollar and euro blue trade today

In the parallel market, the Dolar blue hoy Tuesday April 4 trades at $388,00 for purchase and $392,00 for sale.

For his part, he euro blue operates this Tuesday at $417,00 y $422,00 for buying and selling respectively.

April arrives with increases in prepaid, electricity rates, buses and trains

How much does the official dollar and euro operate at today

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar hoy Tuesday April 4 trades at $207,00 for purchase and $215,00 for sale.

Meanwhile he euro today operates at 417,00 y 422,00 pesos for buying and selling respectively.

