Real blue today: how much is it trading this Wednesday

He royal blue today wednesday April 19th of 2023 in the informal market it trades at $82,00 for purchase and $87,00 for sale.

The real called blue is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

The currency value is usually taller than official due to the fact that it is acquired in banks and that it has an established price.

The BCRA analyzes inflation in April and prepares to define an interest rate hike

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official real today Wednesday April 19th trades at $43,20 for the purchase now $47,20 for sale.

On average, the Brazilian currency trades at the buying point at $38,28 and in the saleswoman $44,98.

It is the legal tender of Brazil since 1994. Currently, It is the strongest currency in Latin America and the 20th most traded currency worldwide.

The symbol of the Brazilian real is R$ and it currently has the following banknotes: 2, 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100 reales. As for coins, they range from: 5, 10, 25, 50 cents and one real. Previously, in 1942, a first version of the real circulated that was replaced by the real cruzeiro.

All the opportunities to invest and beat inflation

Caption

How much does the dollar and euro blue trade today

In the parallel market, the blue dollar today Wednesday April 19th trades at $416,00 for purchase and $420,00 for sale.

For his part, he euro blue operates this wednesday at $438,00 y $442,00 for buying and selling respectively.

See also  Lei Jiayin, Zhang Zifeng and Zhang Xincheng starring in "Basic Law of Genius", the first preview of "Dual Time and Space" will stage the fetters of time and space-Qianlong.com.cn

The warning by China, the IMF and the “pain” of the Argentines: everything left by the visit of Wendy Sherman

How much does the official dollar and euro operate at today

According to the BNA blackboard, the official dollar today Wednesday April 19 trades at $214,50 for the purchase y $222,50 for the sale.

Meanwhile he official euro today opera a $233,00 y $242,00 for buying and selling respectively.

