He real blue Today, Monday, March 20, 2023, is listed in the parallel market opening prior to $82,00 for purchase and $87,00 for sale.

He real denominated blue It is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

He lightr for currency is usually higher than official due to the fact that it is acquired in banks and that it has an established price.

Fixed term: how much can be earned by investing $100,000 with the new interest rate

How much is the official real today?

According to the Banco Nación blackboard, the royal official today March 20 operates at $37,70 for the purchase now $41,70 for sale.

In averagethe Brazilian currency operates at the buying point at $38,03 and in the saleswoman $44,74.

is the legal tender currency of Brazil since 1994. Currently, it is the Latin America’s strongest currency and the 20th most traded currency worldwide.

He symbol of the Brazilian real is R$ and currently has the following banknotes: 2, 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100 reais. As for coins, they range from: 5, 10, 25, 50 cents and one real. Previously, in 1942, a first version of the real circulated that was replaced by the royal cruise.

Rentals: how much does it cost to rent a 3-room apartment in CABA

How much does the official dollar and euro operate at today

According to the blackboard National bank Argentina (BNA), el official dollar Today Monday March 20 is listed at $201,50 for purchase and $209,50 for sale.

See also  The fantasy short drama "Future Store" is warmly launched, and the innovative path opens a new mode of short drama creation jqknews

Meanwhile he euro today operates at 213,00 y 222,00 pesos for buying and selling respectively.

How much does the dollar and euro blue trade today

In the parallel market, the Dolar blue Today March 20 is listed at $379,00 for purchase and $383,00 for sale.

For his part, he euro blue operates this Monday the 20th $408,00 y $412,00 for buying and selling respectively.

