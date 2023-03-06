Home Entertainment Real blue today: how much it trades this Monday 6
Entertainment

Real blue today: how much it trades this Monday 6

by admin
Real blue today: how much it trades this Monday 6

He real blue Today, Monday, March 6, 2023, is listed in the parallel market opening prior to $82,00 for purchase and $87,00 for sale, according to the blackboard of the National bank Argentina (BNA).

He real denominated blue It is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

He lightr for currency is usually higher than official due to the fact that it is acquired in banks and that it has an established price.

The trade deficit with Brazil was the largest since 2018

How much is the official real today?

According to the Banco Nación blackboard, the royal official Today, March 6, it operates at $37,10 for the purchase now $41,10 for sale. In averagethe Brazilian currency operates at the buying point at $37,42 and in the saleswoman $43,72.

is the legal tender currency of Brazil since 1994. Currently, it is the Latin America’s strongest currency and the 20th most traded currency worldwide.

He symbol of the Brazilian real is R$ and currently has the following bills: 2, 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100 reais. As for coins, they range from: 5, 10, 25, 50 cents and one real. Previously, in 1942, a first version of the real circulated that was replaced by the royal cruise.

What are the best and worst ranked airlines by users?

How much does the official dollar and euro operate at today

According to the blackboard National bank Argentina (BNA), el official dollar Today Monday March 6 is listed at $197,50 for purchase and $205,50 for sale.

See also  How to wear trendy men in winter?Become a fashionista in one second | Trendy men | Contrasting colors | Retro

Meanwhile he euro today operates at 208,00 y 217,00 pesos for buying and selling respectively.

How much does the dollar and euro blue trade today

In the parallel market, the Dolar blue Today March 6 is listed at $371,00 for purchase and $375,00 for sale.

For his part, he euro blue operates this monday 6 a $399,00 y $403,00 for buying and selling respectively.

ms

You may also like

You may also like

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN presents THE LOUBI SHOW III for...

Character and football, for a great comeback: the...

Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the...

Private Label Dubai Ltd Introduces New Custom Watches...

The intensity of Santos and those who entered...

Now you can wear your beloved Hello Kitty...

Euro blue today: minute by minute of the...

danger in a key passage to the region

In Chile where eFuels are born. The German...

Sisters Mao Xiaotong and Zhang Li joined hands...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy