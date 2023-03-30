Home Entertainment Real blue today: how much it trades this Thursday
Real blue today: how much it trades this Thursday

He real blue Today, Thursday, March 30, 2023, is listed in the informal market opening prior to $82,00 for purchase and $87,00 for sale.

He real denominated blue It is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

He lightr for currency is usually higher than official due to the fact that it is acquired in banks and that it has an established price.

Euro blue today: minute by minute of the price of this Thursday, March 30

How much is the official real today?

According to the Banco Nación blackboard, the royal official today March 30 operates at $38,90 for the purchase now $42,90 for sale.

In averagethe Brazilian currency operates at the buying point at $38,28 and in the saleswoman $44,98.

is the legal tender currency of Brazil since 1994. Currently, it is the Latin America’s strongest currency and the 20th most traded currency worldwide.

He symbol of the Brazilian real is R$ and currently has the following bills: 2, 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100 reais. As for coins, they range from: 5, 10, 25, 50 cents and one real. Previously, in 1942, a first version of the real circulated that was replaced by the royal cruise.

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the price of this Thursday, March 30

How much does the dollar and euro blue trade today

In the parallel market, the Dolar blue Today March 30 is listed at $389,00 for purchase and $393,00 for sale.

For his part, he euro blue operates this thursday 30 a $418,00 y $423,00 for buying and selling respectively.

How much does the official dollar and euro operate at today

According to the blackboard National bank Argentina (BNA), el official dollar today Thursday March 30 is listed at $207,00 for purchase and $215,00 for sale.

Meanwhile he euro today operates at 219,00 y 228,00 pesos for buying and selling respectively.

