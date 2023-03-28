Home Entertainment Real blue today: how much it trades this Tuesday
Real blue today: how much it trades this Tuesday

by admin
Real blue today: how much it trades this Tuesday

He real blue Today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, is listed in the informal market opening prior to $82,00 for purchase and $87,00 for sale.

He real denominated blue It is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

He lightr for currency is usually higher than official due to the fact that it is acquired in banks and that it has an established price.

With the banking crisis hitting the markets: what should you invest in?

How much is the official real today?

According to the Banco Nación blackboard, the royal official today March 28 operates at $38,20 for the purchase now $42,20 for sale.

In averagethe Brazilian currency operates at the buying point at $38,28 and in the saleswoman $44,98.

Real blue hoy

is the legal tender currency of Brazil since 1994. Currently, it is the Latin America’s strongest currency and the 20th most traded currency worldwide.

He symbol of the Brazilian real is R$ and currently has the following bills: 2, 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100 reais. As for coins, they range from: 5, 10, 25, 50 cents and one real. Previously, in 1942, a first version of the real circulated that was replaced by the royal cruise.

To avoid the dollarization of portfolios, is a rate hike coming?

How much does the dollar and euro blue trade today

In the parallel market, the Dolar blue Today March 28 is listed at $385,00 for purchase and $389,00 for sale.

For his part, he euro blue operates this Tuesday the 28th $414,00 y $418,00 for buying and selling respectively.

See also  Which casino game providers do Canadian players prefer?

How much does the official dollar and euro operate at today

According to the blackboard National bank Argentina (BNA), el official dollar Today Tuesday March 28 is listed at $205,00 for purchase and $213,00 for sale.

Meanwhile he euro today operates at 218,50 y 227,50 pesos for buying and selling respectively.

ms

