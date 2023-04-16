Real Brasilia conquers unprecedented Candangão after victory in the game and on penalties

On a sunny afternoon, unlike the rain in the first leg, Real Brasília challenged Brasiliense’s favoritism.

By Henrique Sucena and Ana Beatriz Martins

Jornal de Brasília/Agência Ceub

Real Brasília beat Brasiliense 1-0 at Estádio Defelê this Saturday afternoon (15) and, on penalties, won the historic title of Candangão 2023.

The match was marked by the volume of physical play, which reflected on the scoreboard (thin) with the only goal scored by Matheus Jesus, from the Real Brasília team.

In the basin of souls, Real Brasília matched the aggregate score and took the decision to penalties. In a heroic performance, Wendell saved four penalties to guarantee the unprecedented victory of the Vila Planalto team.

The penalty shootout ended 2-1, with goals from Uederson and Caio Mendes for the champion team, and a goal from Aldo for Brasiliense.

With the victory, Real Brasília reached its first candango title in its history, two years after the painful relegation to the B series of the district championship.

Wendell shone with three saved penalties to win the title. Photo: Pedro Jose Santana

unpublished title

Real Brasília was crowned champion of the Campeonato Brasiliense for the first time with the heroic victory at Vila Planalto.



The team had already played in the final once, in 2008, still under the name of Dom Pedro II, having been defeated by Brasiliense himself on the occasion.

The historic conquest comes in the year in which the club returns to the first district division. It was runner-up in the second division last year.

With the defeat, Brasiliense loses the chance to become three consecutive champions. Alligator beat Ceilândia in 2021 and 2022.

The hero

Goalkeeper Wendell shone at Defelê and became the great hero of winning the title.

After important saves in regular time from shots by Tobinha and Luquinhas, the goalkeeper saved penalties from Tarta, Aldo and Tobinha to secure the victory.

In honor of the historic performance, the athlete was applauded by the crowd in Vila Planalto.

party in the stands

Despite the unique crowd, the stands saw both fans of Leões do Planalto and Jacaré.

For the most part, the Real Brasília fans cheered with drums and balloons, rocking the team in the quest for victory.

Already the few infiltrators from Jacaré cheered in silence, camouflaged by neutral colored shirts and restrained screams.

one way

In the first leg, Brasiliense achieved an important victory to take the advantage of the tie to Defelê, having won in Serejão by 3×2.



Striker Tobinha was Jacaré’s hero in the game with two goals, with defender Igor scoring the third.

On the visitors’ side, striker Juan Azevedo scored twice and left Real for the second leg.

Despite the victory, Brasiliense changed the goalkeeper for the confrontation in Vila Planalto, with the experienced Sucuri resuming his title.

On Real’s side, there were two changes in the team’s attack, with Marcos Paulo and Matheus Jesus giving way to Uederson, who returns from injury, and Juan Azevedo, who scored the team’s two goals in the confrontation in Taguatinga.



Game was balanced in Vila Planalto in the dispute for the title. Photo: Pedro Jose Santana

The game

Despite needing the victory, Real entered the game more closed and saw the visitors create most of the offensive actions in the first half.



The Planalto Lions made many fouls, giving Brasiliense the opportunity to look for launches for Aldo in the area, without success.

The great chance of the first half came with Luquinhas, who took advantage of an error on the way out of the house and hit without marking towards Wendell’s goal, but missed the target.

Shortly afterwards, Jacaré created another great chance in a counterattack led by Tarta, who launched Yuri Mamute unmarked towards the goal, but the attacker missed the domain.

Both teams complained about unmarked penalties in the first half. On the side of Real, there was a complaint after a possible hand touch from the visiting defense in a corner kick.

After a long time checking the VAR bid, referee Rafael Diniz decided not to score.

Then it was Brasiliense’s turn to ask for a penalty when Luquinhas was brought down inside the area by defender Felipe Mendes, but the attacker was marked offside.

On the way back from the break, the two changes in the home team’s attack had an immediate effect.

Brasiliense retreated and Real increased the pressure, resulting in a ball that defender Igor had to clear over the line.

Coach Roberto Cavalo felt the pressure and grew and brought the experienced Hernane “Brocador” from the bench.

The ex-flamenguista entered under strong boos from the crowd present at Defelê.

Brasiliense started to go up more, trying to kill the game, but was stopped by the opposing goalkeeper.

First was Tobinha, taking advantage of the rebound, who finished alone from inside the area, but Wendell made a beautiful save.

Soon after, it was Luquinhas who got past Real’s defense but was again stopped by the archer.

After missing so many chances, Jacaré’s attention dropped and goalkeeper Sucuri missed a pass on the way out, making Matheus Jesus receive it alone to score the winning goal.

Decision on penalties

To complete an already nervous afternoon at Vila Planalto, the final was decided by a penalty shootout. Penalties immediately brought even more tension to the crowds, with Tarta missing the first after Wendell’s beautiful save with his feet.

Brasiliense kept the match tied when Sucuri defended Lucas Souza’s charge.

One of the best-known names, Hernane disappointed the Brasilia crowd by hitting the post, allowing Uederson to finally open the scoring for the hosts.

Defender Gabriel still scored the first for the visitors, but Caio Mendes put Real ahead again.

The experienced Aldo went to the ball with the task of renewing the hopes of the crowd, but Wendell again saved.

Striker Matheus Jesus, who scored the winning goal, had the opportunity to secure the title at his feet, but Sucuri defended again and postponed the scream of the crowd that was already clamoring ¨É champion!¨

The champion’s cry was finally uninstalled when Wendell stopped Tobinha’s kick and made official the unprecedented achievement for the Lions of the Plateau.

Datasheet:

04/15/2023- Defelê Stadium, Vila Planalto- DF