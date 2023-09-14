“Real estate scams”: they ask that the case against the writer Perla Suez be brought to trial

The prosecutor for Economic Criminal and Anti-Corruption Instruction, Franco Mondino, requested the elevation to trial of the case for alleged real estate scams in which the Córdoba writer Perla Suez is accused.

imputed

Perla Lila Iagupski, known in the field of letters as Perla Suezher husband Victor Roberto Suez y Maria Esther Guidetti are accused of alleged fraud of the construction company Edilicia Suez, whose owner is the writer’s husband.

Complaint

The plaintiff lawyer Esteban Papagenadio assured that the prosecutor Mondino “determined that there are sufficient merits” for the file to be brought to trial for the alleged commission of crimes “in the construction of buildings that have not been delivered, have not been completed and in some cases have not even been started”according to the site CBA24n.

Always according to the accusation the marriage bond would allow us to infer that the writer would not have been oblivious to the situation of the family business.

According to what was published on the university channel’s website, Perla Suez would have collaborated with her husband to form the companies without which the trust, whose trustee was her husband, could not have been sustained.

“Fiduciary fraud”

Article 173 of the Penal Code establishes in its section 12 one of the special cases of fraud that “the fiduciary owner, the manager of common investment funds or the giver of a leasing contract, who, for his own benefit or that of a third party, disposes of, encumbers or damages the assets and in this way defrauds the rights of the co-contractors.”.

The penalty established in the event of being found guilty is that of article 172, that is, from one month to six years in prison.

