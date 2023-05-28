Real shot on the spot!Demystifying Omega’s New Aqua Terra World Time Watch – China.org.cn

Source title: Live shot!Demystifying Omega’s new Aqua Terra world time watch

[腕表之家 腕表说]On May 16, Omega (OMEGA) held a grand new product launch conference at the Peninsula Hotel in Beijing. The protagonist of this new product launch conference is the Seamaster Aqua Terra World Time watch released by the brand. Two of the three watches are made of stainless steel. The difference lies in the material of the strap; the other one is heavier, of course. The focus of the Aqua Terra Universal Time Titanium version. With the new technology and material matching, we go to the scene with the lens to see if its real thing surprises you. We are already very familiar with Omega's Aqua Terra world time before this. The brand has launched stainless steel blue dials, platinum models and 18K gold models, vividly depicting the world scene surrounded by the blue sea for us. So what are the highlights of the new products released this time? The titanium version of the Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra World Time is more comfortable and light to wear than the previous steel titanium version, and the dial also adopts a new process called "laser ablation technology engraving". The dial is overlooking from the North Pole. The delicate pattern of the earth, and it will also appear in different colors. The most amazing thing is that this color is also ablated by laser, and different temperatures will show different colors. The dial is surrounded by the names of 24 cities around the world, representing different time zones. Bienne, Switzerland, where Omega is headquartered, also is one of them. Greenwich Mean Time, London, the city where Universal Time Coordinated (UTC) is located, is marked in red, and the other cities on the stainless steel dial are decorated with gold. This watch is a 43 mm diameter titanium case with a ceramic bezel, and the movement uses the 8938 coaxial Master Chronometer movement. In addition to the titanium version, two stainless steel models have been released, one with a stainless steel bracelet and the other with a folding buckle rubber strap, also with a 43mm diameter and a green ceramic bezel. The dial is green with a sun-ray polished effect. The three Seamaster Aqua Terra World Time watches are all waterproof to 150 meters. They are all equipped with the 8938 coaxial Master Chronometer movement inside, which can resist a magnetic field of 15,000 Gauss. With the gradual warming of the world economy, the scenes of cross-border travel and business are gradually increasing, and many people's demand for world time watches has also increased. World time watches on the market are not uncommon, but we still think of Omega Aqua Terra world time watches when we mention the world. Nowadays, in addition to the new dial surface and craftsmanship that bring us a new sensory experience in details, for friends who have actual wearing needs, the convenience and comfort that titanium material can bring to daily wear is self-evident. In other words, a world time watch that is easy to wear, has a stable movement performance, and has a super high value can make you more decent when you travel around the world. The release of the new model has enriched the selection of Omega World Time watches. We will also bring you a detailed analysis of the Aqua Terra World Time later. What do you want to know about these new products? Feel free to share with us in the comments below.

