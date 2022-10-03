(Data map)

Once, a user with an id of Zuoyang in the Tianya community decided to try various psychic games in person in order to explore whether there really are ghosts and gods in the world, and broadcast the conclusion in the Tianya community in the form of text. After that, with Zuo Yang’s mysterious disappearance, his post was fired to an unprecedented degree. The Zuoyang incident has also become the biggest unsolved case in the Tianya community so far.

what happened in the left central incident

Zuo Yang was a very active id number on Tianya at the beginning. Usually, he mainly discussed various supernatural stories with everyone, and he would regularly publish some horror ghost stories. Later, he experimented with himself and posted a live post on the forum. , experience all kinds of horror mobile games. Then he paid a terrible price for his ignorance. Zuo Yang played a lot of horror games one after another, and something happened to the Crossroads and the Four Corners game. The Four Corners game was played twice, and the few people who participated were very frightened when they played it again. After that, Zuo Yang rarely logged in on Tianya. Once a few months later, he replied that he had encountered some strange things, and once again three years later, he replied that he had paid a lot for the original ignorance, and it took a long time. For a while there was terror and collapse.

What happened to Zuo Yang?

In the 3 years after the game ended, Zuo Yang experienced hallucinations and mental illness for a long time, and received drug treatment. Relationships are getting worse and worse, misery at home, car accidents, and more and more bad things. Ghosts and gods are typical idealism, whether you believe in or not, or not. Once fear appears in the heart, it will link all the bad things in life and push it to ghosts and gods. The real ghosts and gods are not scary, what is scary is the inner demon.

