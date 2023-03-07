Home Entertainment Real today: how much is it trading this Tuesday 7
Entertainment

Real today: how much is it trading this Tuesday 7

by admin

He real blue Today, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, is listed in the parallel market opening prior to $82,00 for purchase and $87,00 for sale, according to the blackboard of the National bank Argentina (BNA).

He real denominated blue It is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

He lightr for currency is usually higher than official due to the fact that it is acquired in banks and that it has an established price.

What does this new debt swap mean and why is there so much talk about it?

How much is the official real today?

According to the Banco Nación blackboard, the royal official Today, March 7, it operates at $37,10 for the purchase now $41,10 for sale. In averagethe Brazilian currency operates at the buying point at $37,42 and in the saleswoman $43,72.

is the legal tender currency of Brazil since 1994. Currently, it is the Latin America’s strongest currency and the 20th most traded currency worldwide.

Brazilian real
actual today

He symbol of the Brazilian real is R$ and currently has the following banknotes: 2, 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100 reais. As for coins, they range from: 5, 10, 25, 50 cents and one real. Previously, in 1942, a first version of the real circulated that was replaced by the royal cruise.

AFIP: until when is there time to submit the earnings form and pay less

How much does the official dollar and euro operate at today

According to the blackboard National bank Argentina (BNA), el official dollar today Tuesday March 7 is listed at $198,00 for purchase and $206,00 for sale.

See also  BIGBANG's TOP will be the first Korean artist to travel in space | Hypebeast

Meanwhile he euro today operates at 209,00 y 218,00 pesos for buying and selling respectively.

How much does the dollar and euro blue trade today

In the parallel market, the Dolar blue Today March 7 is listed at $369,00 for purchase and $373,00 for sale.

For his part, he euro blue operates this Tuesday 7 a $397,00 y $401,00 for buying and selling respectively.

ms

You may also like

You may also like

8M in Córdoba: marches throughout the province and...

Fight for the truth! “Wang Dao” reveals new...

Chelsea, with Enzo Fernández, seeks to reverse the...

COLMO and 1% of the world’s super individuals...

Can those who are sentenced to life imprisonment...

Donnie Yen starring in the Hollywood blockbuster “John...

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the...

2/F CINEMA released the first clothing series “#1...

Today’s weather, Tuesday March 7, 2023, for the...

From economic reality to political fantasies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy