Realizing the dream of owning your own home is easier in the closed neighborhood of Cipolletti

This Saturday, June 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Remax Oportunidades invites you to discover a new opportunity for your own home. It’s about a closed neighborhood called Casas de La Faldavery close to the center of Cipolletti, where 168 identical houses were built.

It is an integral project developed entirely by Autocrédito Fideicomiso, which began operating approximately three years ago.

The neighborhood has green spaces, paved streets, concrete sidewalks, lighting, recreation areas, automated irrigation and automatic gates for entry and exit, in addition to all basic services.

Many of these houses are already occupied, but there are still various units available. They are spacious two-bedroom residences, with the possibility of expanding the construction area to 116 m² and a robust 100% concrete system.

Cecilia Castro, public auctioneer and real estate agent for Remax Oportunidades, highlighted that the expenses are still low and accessibility it is a great attraction. “The neighborhood is located on an axis of urban expansion, but at the same time it is in a sector of consolidated neighborhoods,” he explained.

Another great advantage is the payment method. Given the difficulty and complexity of obtaining bank credit, Autocredito Fideicomiso has its own financing and in pesos in all its real estate developments. In this way, we accompany clients with long-term loans so that they can access their home.

Andrés Flores, general manager of Autocrédito Fideicomiso, stressed that this form of payment benefits “mainly middle-class families in a region of the country with significant economic growth and high demand for housing.”

This has made it possible for many of the buyers to be precisely people who decided to replace rent payment with home ownership payments. Likewise, it is an opportunity for those who have savings in dollars and want to invest in a property that generates short-term income.

With this type of financing, having a home is much more accessible»

Cecilia Castro, public auctioneer and real estate agent

“With this type of financing, having a home is much more accessible. In addition, we try to help the client until all the instances are exhausted so that people can realize the dream of their own home”, highlighted the auctioneer. The possession of the houses is immediate.

According to Gabriel López, real estate broker and auctioneer for Remax Oportunidades, Casas de La Falda is a development that meets the housing needs of a socioeconomic sector of the middle class, mainly young people with children. “We are very excited to be able to help salaried people buy their own home,” said López.

To know the houses this Saturday it is necessary to make an appointment in advance. “The visits are very enjoyable, guided and we try to clear up all doubts,” Cecilia Castro highlighted.

Contacts to take the turn: 2994055594 / 2996355009 / 2994234752 / 2994712286


