Reason: Oslo – In Irons

The endless expanses of dystopia made into music serve Reason: Oslo as a playground for the approaching catastrophe. The Swedish-Norwegian band, originally formed as a duo about a decade ago, understands instrumental Kargland, which takes conventional post rock further in the direction of psych and kraut. Exactly these raw, dreamy and at the same time oppressive to depressive qualities characterize their latest album „In Irons“ out of.

Five mostly vaguely outlined tracks grope their way through emotional depths with growing enthusiasm. “068 The Swell” – the numbering is mandatory in Orsak:Oslo – starts out ominously, seems to consist exclusively of feedback loops at first and only grows very, very slowly. At the latest when the dynamic bass line starts, some life returns, but the regular emotional outburst for post-rock areas is missing. Yes, it gets a bit louder and more distorted in between, but the quintet’s primary concern is to get the most out of their reduced leitmotif. The dense, charged atmosphere thanks them.

A two-parter, “079 Dutchman’s Wake (Part I)” and “078 The Mute (Part II)” first attempts some life before drone-esque sounds beg for release. The sandwiched “069 In What Way Are You Different” with its vocal samples staggers through charged, herbaceous post rock, swells menacingly and reveals a penchant for destruction. It all comes together in the final “074 Hadal Blue”. Would 17 minutes have been really necessary for this idea? Perhaps not, and yet one inevitably feels drawn into this powerful maelstrom. Once past the overly long, mind-blowing structure, it becomes artistic and spectacular.

Nothing is run-of-the-mill or even run-of-the-mill, even if very little is happening at first glance. “In Irons” is one of those records that you have to commit to. Once you let yourself go, everything is in vain, because what Orsak:Oslo construct here in all leisurely atmosphere commands respect and enchants at the same time. 42 driving, captivating minutes once again burst post-rock boundaries with overwhelming ease.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 04/27/2023
Available through: Vinter Records (Bertus)

Website: www.orsakoslo.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/orsakoslo

