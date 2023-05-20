Rebecca Mir completely changed: “Great Look”! Topless, she shows us her new hairstyle

We’ve never seen Rebecca Mir like this before. The ProSieben presenter apparently had her hair cut. On the net, she is currently not only topless, but also with a new short hairstyle.

ProSieben presenter and ex-GNTM finalist Rebecca Mir leaves her followers amazed. Her fans did not expect this sight. The TV beauty presented herself completely changed on her Instagram page on Saturday.

Rebecca Mir completely changed with a new short hairstyle

We have never seen Rebecca Mir like this, you are otherwise only known with long brown hair. On the photo and video network Instagram, the wife of “Let’s Dance” star Massimo Sinató now surprises her fans with a completely new look. Apparently she swapped her long curls for a stylish bob hairstyle. The hair color is also new. Instead of brown, Rebecca Mir is now wearing a radiant shade of red, which makes her flawless complexion shine even more.

“taff” presenter Rebecca Mir is now wearing a red bob

In keeping with her new appearance, Rebecca Mir wears a striking red eye shadow and a lipstick that matches the look. The 31-year-old emphasizes her cheekbones with a delicate blush. With slightly parted lips and a seductive look, Rebecca Mir looks over her left shoulder at photographer Mona Strieder’s camera. Rebecca Mir doesn’t wear much on the sexy photo shoot. Instead, it shows itself – at least at the top – completely without a cover. Incidentally, celebrity make-up artist Florian Füll is responsible for Rebecca Mir’s type change.

Topless hits on the web! We’ve never seen Rebecca Mir like this before

Rebecca Mir doesn’t have much to say about her new head of hair. “Red hair,” she explains alongside the sexy topless photo. Whether the new hairstyle is permanent or whether the red head of hair is just a wig remains Rebecca’s secret at this point.

Fans love Rebecca Mir’s new look

In any case, the fans are enthusiastic about Rebecca’s versatility. And Rebecca Mir’s celebrity colleagues are also enthusiastic about the new look: “It suits you very well, great look,” explains moderator Panagiota Petridou. “Wow, that looks great”, “Great”, “Wow, that’s all you can say” and “hot hot hot”, it says in numerous fan comments.

