Reborn Through Music: The Story of Keith LaMar’s Fight for Justice

Keith LaMar, an African-American man who has been sentenced to capital punishment for crimes he claims he did not commit, was set to face the end of his life on November 16. However, his sentence was postponed until January 2027, thanks to the extra time he has been given, LaMar hopes to prove his innocence with the help of new lawyers and music.

Having spent 35 of his 54 years behind bars, LaMar has always maintained his innocence, even publishing a book called ‘Condemned’ to plead his case. With the help of a group of jazz musicians, he was able to release a CD called ‘Freedom First,’ featuring his lyrics and the music of Marquès. The music of LaMar and Marquès has raised awareness of his case and gained support for his cause.

Convicted in 1995 by an all-white jury for the deaths of five inmates and a guard during a prison riot, LaMar claims he did not receive a fair trial and that he was the victim of a “mockery of justice.” However, he now has the support of human rights lawyer Keegan Stephan, who is working to gather evidence for an appeal in the Ohio justice system.

Despite the hardships, LaMar remains hopeful that he will be able to prove his innocence and finally leave behind the “nightmare” of the last three decades of his life.

