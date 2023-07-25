Recession in sight: the 7 business decisions to navigate the crisis in Argentina

He Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) released its REM (Market Expectations Survey) index, which includes forecasts from the main national economic consultants on key indicators such as the dollar price, inflation, interest rates and growth, among other variables.

The estimates are alarming: according to the indicator, annual inflation would close the year at 149% and an economic contraction of 3 points, against growth of 5.2% in 2022. On the other hand, a contraction of the GDP is also projected in 2023 and 2024, only to recover the path of growth in 2025.

IMF harsh forecast: Argentina’s economy will fall 2.5% in 2023 and inflation will be 120%

While companies are torn between regulations, industry priorities and available dollars to import inputs and continue operating; the national administration tries the same, with an electoral agenda that only adds uncertainty to the current affairs of companies, national and international, large and medium-sized as well.

What can companies do to navigate the troubled waters that the Argentine economy offers them?

Let the reader know that whoever writes these lines arrived in the country a little less than two years ago, he did so to lead the local office of a multinational business advisory and managementand after almost 30 years of experience helping companies of all kinds in the United States.

When I arrived, I had no choice but to understand that Argentines had a master’s degree in adapting to change. Topics that in other latitudes are recent novelties, such as inflation or instabilityhere they are something with which they have lived for a long time.

What are the benefits of the dollar exchange gap in taxes

However, and after this time of reading and adaptation to the local reality, I have seen that not because we are used to change, in all cases the desired success is achieved. That is why, appealing to the global experience of BTS, I allow myself to approach 7 concrete business actions that companies operating in Argentina must evaluate, to face the transformation crisis that the country and its economy poses.

1. Companies must consider all possibilities, or at least more than one option for just one scenario, when making decisions. That way they will be more agile and ready for more changes. During the Covid-19 era, companies like Peloton failed to plan on changing consumer habits, and once people returned to gyms, they were overstocked with home workout equipment.

2. Action must be taken well in advance, taking painful but necessary measures. Tech companies that overhired during the post-pandemic recovery are now cutting jobs. On the other hand, the tourism industry cannot hire fast enough due to the rapid recovery in demand. both industries they got caught up in assumptions that prevented them from being more agile.

3. Must boost the growth of products and services in changing scenarios, considering various possibilities through the planning process. Managers who manage to do that better read the forecasts and wait to act when they see the opportunity.

4. Strengthen the purpose and sense of belonging of employees to the company. Getting people to feel that everything they do is important not only for the organization, but for others; that they feel a shared sense of purpose. A stronger and stronger organization is much more efficient and is better prepared for times of high turbulence and uncertainty.

5. Leaders must focus on what is working and generating traction, on economic and cultural results with employees.These points produce greater leverage that results in more commitment, satisfaction and growth. At the same time, it increases connections and improves relationships.

• People are tired and frustrated → Show compassion and empathy.

• People are reactive and demanding → Face problems and be curious.

• People feel scared → Admit uncertainty and make it more normative.

• People feel a lack of meaning → Enhance purpose and vision.

6. Approach problems with compassion. Ignoring concerns, problems and frustrations will make them grow among employees and direct and indirect collaborators, and even with customers.

7. Embrace emotions as data and lean on the human side of leadership, to magnify the genuine care that already exists. This will help people find common purpose and community.

Argentina has fewer companies than in 2019 and informality set a new record

While these times have been and will continue to be difficult, they provide an opportunity to regenerate organizations and teams. Transformation is inevitable and it is not only possible to survive but even to grow in processes like the one Argentina is going through. That’s why you need to up your discomfort quotient to gain staying power throughout any journey.

Although things may not change immediately, creating inclusive spaces for all voices to be heard it will empower the disconnected and reconnect the dissidents.

Businesses can accelerate growth and enter a virtuous cycle around a recession by anticipating and preparing. Customers don’t just stop buying products and services: they may have other priorities like preserving cash, or even other options that our company is unaware of.

* Global Partner Head of Office BTS Argentina

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

