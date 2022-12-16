Home Entertainment Recognized non-Chinese nationality Zhang Lan reveals the reason for changing nationality-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan
Recognized non-Chinese nationality Zhang Lan reveals the reason for changing nationality

Recognized non-Chinese nationality Zhang Lan reveals the reason for changing nationality-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

Recognized as non-Chinese, Zhang Lan revealed the reason for changing her nationality

Zhang Lan admitted in the live broadcast that she had already changed her nationality, but explained that she did so for South Beauty to list in Hong Kong. (taken from Weibo)

(News from Beijing on the 14th)Big SXuXi Yuanex-mother-in-lawZhang LanRecently, she has been controversial. It was revealed that she is not Chinese. Yesterday, she publicly responded to the change of nationality.

In fact, most netizens think that Zhang Lan’s nationality is Chinese. After all, she has lived in Beijing for a long time and her career is also developing in Beijing. Her sonWang XiaofeiHe was also named “Four Young Masters of Beijing”. However, Zhang Lan has already changed her nationality, but she did not choose to enter the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and other countries like other celebrities, but was naturalized in St. Kitts and Nevis as early as 2012.

Because Zhang Lan became the mother-in-law of Big S, and after her son Wang Xiaofei divorced Big S, she became a very controversial figure. The matter of her change of nationality was also found out again.

Zhang Lan responded to the nationality controversy for the first time in a live chat yesterday. She explained that there were regulations in China back then that Chinese companies were not allowed to list overseas, so they had to change their nationality in order for South Beauty to list in Hong Kong.

Zhang Lan said bluntly that she wanted to come back every day. She also said that because she lost her status as a Chinese citizen, she paid hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes. Up to now, she has no pension or medical insurance. She also shouted to Liao Weiqi, the big S agent, to respond to the questioned tax issues. She said that she “has been in business for more than 30 years, and she is frank and frank. I have not paid a penny less tax. You are welcome to come and check.”

Zhang Lan was exposed as not a Chinese national and apologized and admitted that she had to suffer
Zhang Lan and her son Wang Xiaofei are both hot topics on the Internet recently. (taken from Weibo)

