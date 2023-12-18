Recognizing High-Quality Content: The Best of Chinese Media in 2023

2023 Golden Goose Honors Recognize High-Quality Content Creators in China

As the year 2023 comes to a close, China’s content creation industry has shown signs of increased stability and a focus on producing high-quality material. From drama series to variety shows, online movies, and animation, the year has been marked by a string of attention-grabbing and well-received content.

The industry bubble has been gradually squeezed out, leading to a greater emphasis on reducing costs, increasing efficiency, improving quality, and reducing volume. This focus has garnered increasing attention for video content creation. Looking back on the past year, high-quality content has frequently appeared on the small screen, reflecting a positive trend in platform content.

Tencent Video, as a mainstream video platform, recently released 53 golden goose honors covering six major content categories and various professional creative talents and partners. The platform’s honorary release aims to commend the high-quality content and outstanding creators that have emerged in the past year. The honors cover a diverse range of content, but all share the common characteristic of intensive cultivation.

In the field of drama series, several standout productions have received recognition. “Sauvignon Blanc Season 1” won the “Drama Series of the Year” and “Highest Popularity Value of the Year,” while “The Long Season” and “The Three-Body Problem” were jointly awarded the “International Series of the Year.”

Notable directors and producers were also recognized for their contributions, with individuals behind popular series such as “Sauvignon Blanc Season 1,” “Good Things Come in Twos,” and “The Three-Body Problem” receiving top honors.

In the realm of movies, key films such as “The Wandering Earth 2,” “Fengshen Part 1: Chaoge Fengyun,” and “Northeast Farewell 2” were acknowledged for their outstanding contributions to the film industry.

Additionally, standout variety shows, animations, and documentaries were applauded, with productions like “Fifty Kilometers Taohuawu 3,” “Douluo Dalu I,” and “Flavour Earth 4: Grain Planet” earning prestigious awards.

The 2023 Golden Goose Honors serve as a testament to the increasing focus on high-quality content creation in China and the recognition of the talented individuals behind these productions. As the industry continues to evolve and adapt, the importance of producing compelling and well-crafted content remains at the forefront.

