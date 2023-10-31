Recommended Places for Play ‘N’ Learn Playdates, Complete and Educative

When looking for a place to play for children, of course the first thing you think about is their comfort. So apart from a strategic location, mommy chooses one that accommodates children’s movement, cognitive and socialization needs. There is a new place that will become a regular for playdates with friends or could be a fun hangout place and complete with various delicious food menus.

There seems to be one thing in mind, looking for a playdate location that is child-friendly, pocket-friendly, and also educational. Yup, the newest recommendation for children’s playdates is only at Play ‘N’ Learn Summarecon Mall Kelapa Gading. What are the facilities and choices of playgrounds like? Cus mommy tell me in this article.

Play N’ Learn Playdate at Summarecon Mall Kelapa Gading 1

Mom had read an article, the future challenge for alpha gene children is that they need a varied educational base, one of which is the STEAM method.

In accordance with the Play ‘N’ Learn concept, which is a playground that provides innovative experiences, this is a Reggio Emilia learning approach that is supported by the STEAM (Science, Technology, Arts, and Mathematics) concept, thereby encouraging children to think creatively and imagine and explore. with creativity and imagination.

Andara was just as mom thought, she felt at home playing at Play ‘N’ Learn. Apart from that, not only is there a place to play, but children also have a fun learning experience with the Edu Fun facilities available. Equipped with games that train sensors, develop creativity, imagination as well as a choice of Pretend Play games.

This 622 square meter playground features 11 play areas with a safe, comfortable and friendly environment for children to explore their unique learning styles, as well as develop healthy physical and mental growth through active play.

In this place there are 11 play areas, and it also uses the Reggio Emilia learning approach which is supported by the concept of use STEAM is based on children’s intelligence.

The first is the presence of the STEAM concept which encourages children to think creatively and imagine and explore with their creativity and imagination. Also, the officers are very attentive to children. Second is the Rock Star Cafe, which is a cafe located in the playground area which of course cannot be found in other playgrounds. Third, there is a party room that can be used to hold children’s birthday parties.

Benefits of Playing in the Playground for Children, Recommended Choices for Play N’ Learn Playdate Places at Summarecon Mall Kelapa Gading 1

Of course, why do parents want to invite their children to play? because from games children will learn many things. Apart from an entertaining and fun atmosphere, children can get an exciting learning experience.

The following are the benefits when children play at the Playground:

Physical and Health:

Playing on the playground involves various physical activities such as running, jumping, climbing, and playing ball. This helps improve physical condition and overall health.

Motor Development:

Through activities such as climbing, hanging, and playing with jungle gym games, children develop hand-eye coordination, fine motor skills, and gross motor skills.

Independence and Confidence:

Children learn to conquer obstacles and overcome challenges on the playground, which can increase their self-confidence and independence.

Sensory Experience:

Playing with sand, water and other natural materials on a playground helps children gain valuable sensory experiences.

Creativity and Imagination:

Playgrounds often have structures such as slides, tree houses, and other unique shapes that stimulate children’s imaginations.

Learn to Socialize:

Children learn to play together with their peers. They understand the concept of sharing, communicating with each other, and solving problems together.

Benefits of Playdates for Child Socialization:

Social Skills:

Through playdates, children learn how to interact with others, understand social norms, and develop communication skills.

Empathy and Understanding:

Interacting with their peers helps children understand individual differences, increase empathy, and learn to respect other people’s points of view.

Language Development:

Talking and interacting with their peers helps children develop their language skills and vocabulary.

Collaboration Skills:

Through playdates, children learn to work together on various activities and learn to solve problems together.

Sharing Experience:

Playdates provide an opportunity to learn about sharing toys, space, and attention with their friends.

Expanding Social Networks:

Playdates can help children expand their social networks, allowing them to build beneficial relationships and friendships.

Increase Self-Confidence:

Through positive interactions with friends, children can build confidence in their ability to interact with others.

Review of the Play N’ Learn Playdate Place at Summarecon Mall Kelapa Gading 1

Momih really appreciates the opening of Play N’ Learn at Summarecon Mall Kelapa Gading 1. Children can experience games with appropriate learning and of course fun.

Moreover, you won’t be confused about the choices of children’s favorite food menus that are presented, so it is really complete to accommodate the needs of mothers, children and families.

The food choices are of course delicious, and perfectly represent what kids want. Moms like that Edu Fun can be a positive play option for children, so that when you go to the mall you don’t just waste time and money, but you gain experience with an educational playground concept.

The addition of a party room is also an additional choice for parents to celebrate birthdays, it could also be an edutalk concept or things related to education and children. A very convenient choice for various events.

It is important to supervise and support children’s interactions during playdates and on the playground to ensure that they are having positive experiences and learning healthy social skills.

Hopefully this explanation helps and healthy greetings to everyone.

