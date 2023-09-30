Recommended spots where you can feel the “Okinawa-ness” that you noticed after leaving your hometown ①[Ryo Nakatsuka Blog]

Hello everyone, this is Ryoku Nakatsuka!

I returned to Okinawa a while ago.

It’s been half a year since I last saw you, but it felt like a really long time…

Having moved away from Okinawa for a little while, I thought it would give you an opportunity to think about “Okinawa-ness” and that it might be useful for your travels, so I wrote about spots that give you a sense of “Okinawa-ness.” Please read!

First,DRIVE IN Rikari KawarumiThis is a restaurant located in northern Okinawa!

Here, you can eat burgers and other foods while enjoying the spectacular view of Nakijin Village near the Churaumi Aquarium.

It was my first time going there and I was surprised at how beautiful the scenery was! I had a burger with shrimp in it, and it was very delicious!

We also recommend taking a drive and checking it out!

The next “Okinawa-ness” isStarbucks！

The drinks are the same as other stores, but the Starbucks cards and mugs have Okinawa designs and are very cute!

nextOkinawa Zenzai！

I went to eat brown sugar zenzai at a parlor next to Umanchu Market, a roadside station in Itoman City, which was taught to me by my senior model, Mr. Nakagawa.

I was really curious about it after my senior told me about it, and it turned out to be reasonably priced and very delicious!

When you have someone who knows the southern part of Okinawa, you can make discoveries like this!lol

There are still more places I want to introduce, so I’ll do that next time!

Please look forward to the second part!

Well then!

