Reconciling vision and sales: stylists grappling with the desire for a new authenticity

Telling or making clothes? Indulge in the immateriality of storytelling or insist on the materiality of the product, which after all is the ultimate vehicle of this industry, even if it is fantasies that make trade more fluid? The theme is central to the reflection on contemporary fashion. It is particularly so in the male segment: despite the neo-conservatism that advances with regulatory urgencies aimed at eliminating exuberance, in the last decade the clothing and iconographic deconstruction of masculine certainties has been important and evident, and has translated into a general upheaval, in a definitive loss of certainties. The balance between fiction and reality, of course, is yet to come, but it is precisely the tension between the imagined and the possible that determines progress. Be that as it may, the era of storytelling end in itself, of pure entertainment to then put reassuring platitudes in the shop, seems to be drawing to a close: the narration, it is clear by now to everyone, even to the end customers who think they are ready to accept every lie and instead are not, must be consubstantial with the design, otherwise it doesn’t apply.

A clear example of this is Eli Russell Linnetz, a mixed technique creative based in Venice Beach, the full periphery of the fashion empire, mind and engine, since 2018, of ERL, a fast-growing protean brand – it has already collaborated with Dior, without distorting its nature – which this season is a guest at Pitti Uomo 104. For the first time, the guest designer will not only be the protagonist of an event (scheduled for the evening of 15 June). In fact, Linnetz has also created the strongly scenic installation which occupies the square of the Fortezza da Basso: the Statue of Liberty sinking into the ground, supported by a scaffolding, with human figurines around it. It is a reference to the classic 1968 dystopian science fiction, “Planet of the Apes”.

Says Linnetz, who gave the work the title “Make Believe” (Fiction): «I attended screenwriting school well before I became interested in fashion. Coming from Los Angeles, cinema and fiction are part of my horizon. The Pitti installation raises many questions: do the little men build the set or dismantle it? Are we in 1968 or in the present? Are we looking into the future or the past? Storytelling is important to me. I always start from a story, which I imagine at 360 degrees, from the music to the environments. The clothes I design are the costumes». Those of ERL are highly tactile, imperfect, lived-in creations: not bruised by the use of Japanese designers, rather remnants of an imaginative family heritage cooked by the sun and eaten by the saltiness. The artisanal element is important, and in fact he explains: «Anyone can invent clothes, but it is the artist’s job to bring them into the real world and this is where the craft comes into play. For me, fashion has always been something natural, an extension of who I am. There is an authenticity to what I create that often confuses and challenges audiences because the overall vision is entirely focused on commerce while the isolation in Venice Beach keeps me authentic».

Authenticity: this is the key point, the only lever that transforms the story into creation, shaping objects and products, rewriting their form and, at best, function. In that sense Rei Kawakubo of Like boys remains titanic, an example for all. Keep experimenting, warping; to explore the monstrous and redesign the body, certainly repeating itself, but always electrifying. Her rough energy overflows, by pure affinity, on the new rebels, whether they are inclined to a poetic and material folk like Dilan Lurr, who from With scissors proposes the idea of ​​medieval grunge, chiseled like a miniature but tattered like the flyer of an underground concert, or seditious like Simone Botte and Filippo Biraghi, aka Simon Cracker, whose upcycled bricabrac is as rough and rambling as it is vital, inexorable in breaking down the boundaries between old and new, masculine and feminine. The rebellion of Wales Bonner it doesn’t have punk tones, but exhausted ones: a decadent and aesthetic rejection of the present in the name of aristocratic flourishes and haute patisserie sartorial delights.

It’s narrative for real the approach of Louis Gabriel Nouchi: each collection starts from a book – this season “American Psycho” by Bret Easton Ellis – but develops around bodies, various in shape and age, expanding the limits of an often narrow code, the male one. Jonathan Anderson from Loewe it dialogues with proto-Renaissance art and its supports – copper, velvet, parchment – in an exchange that is both rich and subtle, which produces tin dresses but also incredible felt coats modeled like hats. The exploration of materiality is here the progressive story: a celebration of the metamorphic power of the technique, especially when used in a non-traditional way.