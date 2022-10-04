Record auction in Fontainebleau, France, for a Chinese Tianqiuping vase. The porcelain object with a cylindrical neck measuring 54 centimeters, decorated in blue and white, was priced at 7.7 million euros, rising to 9.1 million with expenses. A figure that went well beyond the imaginary if you think that it was originally valued no more than 1500-2000 euros. An undoubtedly beautiful but not particularly precious object.

The market for collectors and art experts, however, has begun to relaunch on the basis of photos and new quotations, so much so that a sensational offer has been made by a billionaire, obviously remained anonymous.

When the auction house warned the owner of the vase, the woman found it hard to believe and almost fainted: she had kept the vase of her deceased mother, found in a house in Brittany in Saint-Briac. Vase that the woman had received as an inheritance. «Faced with the influx of interest, dozens and dozens of collectors who had requested to participate in the sale – we asked them for a deposit of 15,000 euros each. Many were present at the time of the auction, many on the phone even with Chinese mediators and interpreters. The market led to that record price as the vase was attributed to the Qianlong period. The final buyer was a Chinese private individual. He told us that he wants to assign the piece to an important museum in Beijing ».

The outcome of the auction in France has raised some perplexity because no scholar has agreed to make an accurate assessment due to the lack of certain sources. “Some experts are skeptical – they explain from the auction house – also because in recent times Chinese porcelain have often reached crazy prices”. In addition, there is the strong danger that behind such high prices there is a circle of Chinese speculators who resell to their customers: «If a Chinese offers a piece for a museum, the state pays 30 percent of the hammer price. It is a way to launder money. And, in China, there is no guarantee of authenticity, ”they add.

The question remains: is the Fontainebleau vase from the Qianlong period? «Perhaps we will never know – says an antique dealer contacted by Le Figarò – We recall the vase sold for 16.2 million euros in June 2018 at Sotheby’s. It had been kept in a shoebox and somehow ended up in an attic. In that case, however, the vase was attributed with a high degree of probability precisely to the Qianlong period ».