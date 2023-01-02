Listen to the audio version of the article

“An exceptional year, the best ever”: this is how Carlo Capasa, president of the National Chamber of Fashion for the fifth term, defines 2022, without fear of being criticized for excessive optimism. The data on the textile-fashion-accessory sector (Tma) of the association which organizes, together with many other events, the four Milan fashion weeks (two for women, two for men), speak for themselves and it is good starting from the strength and security that the numbers of the year that is about to give give to look at 2023, which promises to be “the most uncertain ever”.

Already on 14 December, on the occasion of the presentation of the men’s fashion week in January, Capasa had underlined how difficult it was to hypothesize the 2023 trend of a sector that exports 70% and which in 2022 had a turnover of almost 100 billion (107 according to even more optimistic estimates by Confindustria Moda). «It is an exercise, that of forecasting, that we always do, but what has happened in the last two weeks, especially in China, suggests a very cautious approach – Capasa reiterates -. There is a concrete indication: orders for the spring-summer 2023 collections are very positive, however we need to wait for the first two months of 2023 to get a more precise picture. We can certainly say that the Italian supply chain, from the manufacturing and artisanal side upstream and that of the big brands downstream, is at the center of the global fashion industry».

Optimism of the numbers also from Confindustria Moda: «Based on the first indications on the end of the year, Tma’s 2022 turnover should amount to 107 billion, up 16% on 2021 and 9% on 2019», reads the last Rapid Economic Survey of the federation. Confindustria Moda brings together the main sector associations – Italian fashion system (Smi), Assopellettieri, Anfao (eyewear), Assocalzaturifici, Aip (fur), Federorafi and Unic (tanning) – represents 65,000 companies, which give work (without calculating the induced) to just under 600,000 people. «The concern that emerged from the survey does not concern so much turnover, but the increase in costs and the impact on profits – underlines Ercole Botto Poala, president of Confindustria Moda -. In view of an increase in demand from the markets, the lack of professional figures for the various sectors of the Tma is also worrying”.

Two months ago, the federation organized the second edition of Fashion Talent Days, an online event to illustrate the over 40 professional figures that the sector is looking for and will increasingly need in the coming years: the 2022 Excelsior-Unioncamere report shows that the TMA in period 2022-2026 will be able to hire between 63 thousand and 94 thousand people, depending on the economic situation.

Sergio Tamborini, CEO of the Ratti textile group and president of Smi, the most important association in terms of number of companies and employees of Confindustria Moda, insists on training and reshoring: «The pandemic has accelerated a process that was already underway, bringing back to Italy production that had been relocated to the Far East and, in some cases, to Eastern Europe. I believe that the trend will continue, also in the light of transport costs and geopolitical uncertainty», explains Tamborini. However, very lucidly, he adds: «Reshoring is good news for the Tma companies and for Italy, because we remain a driving force for the country’s economy and image abroad. But you can’t reshor raw materials while trying to increase energy independence. The chemical materials used in the upstream part of the supply chain almost all come from China and the noble raw materials, from cotton to silk to cashmere, are all imported. We are very satisfied with 2022, but we cannot hide the unknowns about 2023. The positive thing is that the crises of recent years have confirmed the ability to react and reinvent itself of the Tma and of the Italian production sector as a whole”, concludes the president of Smi.