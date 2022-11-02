ROME – Not just electric mobility. The massive energy transition underway is also involving other types of power supplies other than purely electric ones and among these hydrogen continues its advance, especially in the transport sector. The most recent example comes from the French plant in Stellantis where Carlos Tavares, CEO of the Group, has just announced the start of series production of the light commercial vehicles Peugeot, Citroën and Opel in the hydrogen version, equipped with fuel cells.

“I am extremely proud of the work done by Hordain’s management and employees who, thanks to the flexibility of our production system, have ensured that their plant has become the first in the world to combine three types of energy – said Tavares -. announcement testifies to Stellantis’ commitment to invest in France in the most advanced technologies and to support low-carbon mobility based on the ‘One Company’ principle. With this step, Stellantis writes a new page in the history of the automobile, operating a transition managed together with the social partners in our 12 production sites spread over seven French regions, where we are historically and proudly rooted ”. The new hydrogen vehicles will be assembled on the “K-Zero” multi-energy line, the same where the versions with electric and thermal engines are made and where the painting and assembly operations are also carried out.

Subsequently, the hydrogen vehicles, equipped with a reinforced platform, will be transferred to a new structure of eight thousand square meters entirely dedicated to the final preparation of the product. A dedicated team will install the tank, additional batteries and fuel cells on a production line at the Hordain plant, thus halving the adaptation time compared to the old small-scale model, with the assembly of the cells. fuel at a pilot workshop in Rüsselsheim.

This industrialization of the hydrogen versions of the LCVs, supported by an investment of ten million euros with the support of the French state, represents a further development for the site, whose 43% of production for the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall brands, Fiat and Toyota is already available in an electric version. Stellantis is the first manufacturer in the world to market hydrogen-powered light commercial vehicles since 2021 and the Hordain plant, inaugurated in 1994, is at the heart of the industrial strategy of these vehicles. Last year 144,650 vehicles were assembled in the French factory and in the summer of 2022 it produced its one millionth “K-Zero”. (Maurilio Rigo)