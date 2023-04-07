ROME – Good news for the expansion of the electric car in Italy, thanks to the robust growth in the number of charging stations. According to data released by Motus-E, in the first quarter of the year the recharging network achieved a new record with 4,401 new public points, bringing the national total up to 41,173. Between January and March of this year, therefore, an average of around 340 new recharge points were created per week, reaching a value never reached before, which brought the total installed in the last 12 months to 13,316 (+47.8%). .

Even if Italy is still far from the figures of the most “electrified” countries, our progression is noteworthy because in exactly two years the recharge points have practically doubled, going from 20,757 to 41,173. The greatest concentration is found in the North (57% of the total), but the South and the Islands (21% of the total), are gaining ground almost reaching the levels of Central Italy (22%). Lombardy is confirmed as the region with the highest density of recharging points (6,661), ahead of Piedmont (4,215), Veneto (4,169), Lazio (4,032), and Emilia-Romagna (3,732). The progress of Campania should be noted, which achieved the highest overall increase: since the beginning of the year, the recharging points in the region have increased from 1,184 to 2,145 (+81%).





“The new growth record of charging points is an important signal and the market data show a growing propensity of motorists towards electric – said Francesco Naso, general secretary of Motus-E – Unfortunately we are still far from market share levels of countries such as France and Germany, already in the order of 14-15%, but the numbers show that registrations of BEVs could still grow with a rationalization of the resources already allocated to stimulate demand. I’m thinking of incentives for individuals, but also for fleets. Developing electrification in this market channel, with more incisive incentives or a targeted fiscal policy, can make the difference. Working carefully on this front would allow Italy to narrow the distance from the other big EU and to reach a market share for electric cars of around 6.5%. Without forgetting that today’s company fleets are the heart of tomorrow’s used electric market”.