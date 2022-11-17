Listen to the audio version of the article

Geopolitical turbulence and the economic crisis have not affected the global luxury market which closes 2022 with record growth: the top of the range as a whole (including cars, travel and yachts) will close the year with revenues up 21% just below the 1,400 billion euro, up 8-10% on 2019 at current exchange rates; personal luxury goods, on the other hand, will register a +22% reaching 353 billion euros in sales, +26% on 2019 again at current exchange rates. Thanks to the savings accumulated during the pandemic, to a philosophy of life that is increasingly geared towards enjoying the present, but also to the awareness that luxury products are investment goods.

This photograph is taken by data from the Altagamma-Bain Worldwide luxury market monitor presented yesterday in Milan. “We are facing an unprecedented scenario, with the lowest consumer confidence in the last 15 years, the war and rising inflation, yet the sales of personal luxury goods have broken through the 300 billion wall – explains Claudia D ‘Arpizio, Bain&Co senior partner. One of the reasons is that luxury today has an audience of 400 million consumers worldwide, with very promising markets such as South Korea and Southeast Asia and a Generation Z interested in high-end brands». By 2030, Bain&Co expects the personal luxury goods market to reach 540-580 billion euros.

What will happen in 2023

The positive estimates are confirmed by the Altagamma Consensus which for 2023 expects solid growth spread across all markets, with Asia (+9%) and the Middle East (+7%) ahead of more mature markets such as Europe (+5%) and Use (+5%). And an average growth in the Ebitda of companies in the sector of +6% (+8% in the case of brands with ultra-rich targets). In 2023 the Chinese will once again be the best performers (+10%), thanks to a post-pandemic rebound (and the hoped-for reopening of borders) while Europeans (+4%) will weigh on energy costs and inflation.

Made in Italy always in the foreground

In this scenario, Made in Italy plays a leading role. Which must be consolidated: «Italian brands continue to be protagonists – said Matteo Lunelli, president of the Altagamma Foundation – thanks to innovation, creativity and manufacturing excellence. It is necessary that the sector continues to work by placing territories and talent at the centre, but to do this a series of measures are needed, such as cutting the tax wedge. We are ready to face the challenges that will come in synergy with the government”.

Minister Urso: “We work to protect the fact in Italy”

To overcome the upcoming turbulence – linked to energy costs and the scarcity of raw materials – Made in Italy will have to increase its competitiveness on a global level. Adolfo Urso, Minister for Enterprise and Made in Italy (ex Mise) agrees: «Our focus, with two connected to the Maneuver, – and that of the interministerial table with the Maeci – is the protection of Made in Italy in the world, fighting what damages it such as unfair competition and counterfeiting. But also by increasing the incentives for companies that have to invest in digitization and innovation. Today made in Italy is no longer just beautiful and well done, but must also be sustainable».