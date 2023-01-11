ROME – For Automobili Lamborghini, 2022 was an incredible year. For two years, the Sant’Agata Bolognese company has continued to break records and 2022 has recorded the best data ever in terms of sales with 9,233 cars delivered worldwide, and a 10% growth compared to the previous year .

The positive sign was recorded in all macro-regions maintaining a homogeneous distribution and in line with the corporate philosophy of maintaining exclusivity, with Asia which marked an increase of 14%, followed by America (+10%) and Emea (+7%), compared to 2021. In almost all key markets, sales have broken all records, thanks also to the high reputation that the brand enjoys internationally with the number of dealerships going from 173 to 180 in one year and are present in 53 countries.



Lamborghini Manage

In absolute terms, the United States confirmed its first place (2,721 cars delivered, +10% compared to 2021), followed by the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong & Macao (1,018 cars delivered, +9), Germany (808 cars delivered, +14%), from the United Kingdom (650 cars delivered, +15%) and Japan (546 cars delivered, +22%). On the model front, the super SUV Urus (5,367 units delivered, +7% compared to 2021) is confirmed as the bull’s house’s bestseller, followed by a significant increase in the Huracán (3,113 units delivered, +20%) and Aventador with 753 cars delivered at the end of its production in September 2022.



Stephan Winkelmann with the Lamborghini Countach

The good prospects will then be made even brighter during the course of the year, when the first hybrid cars will be produced and the second phase of the “Cor Tauri Directorate” program will be entered, with the highest investment ever in the history of Lamborghini (1, 8 billion euros over 5 years) for the hybrid transition to be followed by the electric one. (Maurilio Rigo)