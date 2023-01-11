Home Entertainment Record supercar, the incredible year of Lamborghini
Entertainment

Record supercar, the incredible year of Lamborghini

by admin
Record supercar, the incredible year of Lamborghini

ROME – For Automobili Lamborghini, 2022 was an incredible year. For two years, the Sant’Agata Bolognese company has continued to break records and 2022 has recorded the best data ever in terms of sales with 9,233 cars delivered worldwide, and a 10% growth compared to the previous year .

The positive sign was recorded in all macro-regions maintaining a homogeneous distribution and in line with the corporate philosophy of maintaining exclusivity, with Asia which marked an increase of 14%, followed by America (+10%) and Emea (+7%), compared to 2021. In almost all key markets, sales have broken all records, thanks also to the high reputation that the brand enjoys internationally with the number of dealerships going from 173 to 180 in one year and are present in 53 countries.

Lamborghini Manage

In absolute terms, the United States confirmed its first place (2,721 cars delivered, +10% compared to 2021), followed by the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong & Macao (1,018 cars delivered, +9), Germany (808 cars delivered, +14%), from the United Kingdom (650 cars delivered, +15%) and Japan (546 cars delivered, +22%). On the model front, the super SUV Urus (5,367 units delivered, +7% compared to 2021) is confirmed as the bull’s house’s bestseller, followed by a significant increase in the Huracán (3,113 units delivered, +20%) and Aventador with 753 cars delivered at the end of its production in September 2022.

Stephan Winkelmann with the Lamborghini Countach

Stephan Winkelmann with the Lamborghini Countach

The good prospects will then be made even brighter during the course of the year, when the first hybrid cars will be produced and the second phase of the “Cor Tauri Directorate” program will be entered, with the highest investment ever in the history of Lamborghini (1, 8 billion euros over 5 years) for the hybrid transition to be followed by the electric one. (Maurilio Rigo)

See also  Interviews with three local designers (combinations) selected for Hypebeast100 Next and review in 2022

You may also like

Achille Mauri, the president of Messaggerie Italiane and...

The 4th China Action Film and Television Development...

Actor Zhang Jingchu shared her rights protection experience...

Relying on the light joy and inspirational atmosphere...

The dance poetic drama “Dongpo” will be staged...

Beijing TV Spring Festival Gala releases the main...

“Fantasy Three Kingdoms Tianyuan Strange Events” launched for...

At the Monte-Carlo Opéra “Alcina” by Handel with...

From “Babylon” to “Ferrari”, the 10 most anticipated...

Golden Globes, triumph for «The Fabelmans» and «The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy