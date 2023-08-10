Recovered from terrible injury, Dygert regains title in the Cycling World Cup

The plan was for Chloe Dygert to win the world title in the time trial and maintain her good level until the Olympic Games, where the American cyclist would be the favorite to take the gold.

That was three years ago, before a career-threatening collision that shattered his dreams.

Maybe Dygert’s plan will come to fruition this time.

Despite dealing with illness that could have sidelined her from the start line a day earlier, Dygert excelled on the 36.2km course around Stirling Castle in a time of 46 minutes, 59.80 seconds on Thursday.

This was enough for her to surpass the Australian Grace Brown, silver medalist a year ago, by just 5.67 seconds, and to give Dygert the jersey in the colors of the rainbow, which she won for the first time in 2019, in England.

“This is something really special,” said Dygert, who was leading the 2020 time trial in Italy before hitting a barrier. She fell into a ditch and injured her left leg so badly that she required several surgeries and months of work before even riding a bike.

In other World Cup events set to take place on Thursday, Japan’s Yu Shoji won the flat-terrain freestyle BMX competition and France’s Aude Cassagne took victory in the women’s event.

Another Frenchwoman, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, defended her short track mountain bike title, while New Zealander Samuel Gaze won the men’s event.

