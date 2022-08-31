Listen to the audio version of the article

The search for the most advanced level of sustainability is like a construction site, in constant motion: this is why, not even two years after its inauguration, the renewed plan dedicated to sustainable fashion will be unveiled in September. Green Pea the Turin retail park dedicated to ethical productions, the creation of Oscar Farinetti, former founder of Eataly.

Green Pea a Torino

An ambitious project, a space of 15 thousand square meters on five floors where “the products are created in harmony with the Earth, Air, Water and People”, as we read on the site (which if not consulted for a few minutes puts the screen in energy saving mode), and that in its section dedicated to fashion offers – before the restyling – 32 stores, with brands such as Brunello Cucinelli and Zegna, Timberland and Patagonia, but also Xacus, Regenesi, Ecoalf and niche companies like the ties by Fumagalli Milano and the lingerie by Oscalito: they all share a deep attention to sustainability, which passes from natural, ethical materials such as wool from a controlled supply chain, organic cotton, but also recycled, from tires, fishing nets , wine barrels and plastic bottles.

Green Pea, the leader

Each garment sold in Green Pea bears imprinted, sewn, applied, in a very discreet way, a small green pea, as a guarantee of ethics, and in the rich program of the retail park on September 23 there will be a meeting on sustainable fashion, with Dario Casalini, Matteo Ward and Marina Spadafora. In short, Green Pea is currently not only the most sustainable department store on the planet, but is leading the way for the “green” future of colleagues from all over the world.

Sustainability “invades” the shops of Paris

Driven by an increasingly strong sensitivity in consumers, even in large spaces dedicated to shopping, the search for sustainability is increasingly intense and present in various forms, and in Paris, the cradle of contemporary department stores, already engages everyone: in its Boulevard Haussman building, Galeries Lafayette has inaugurated a permanent space of 500 square meters dedicated to the sale of second-hand items called Le (Re) Store; also Spring has a new space dedicated to circularity, 7eCiel, 1,300 square meters with resell and eco-friendly brands, and Cheap Left Bank there is the Maison Vintage corner, dedicated to furniture, which enriches its offer of used clothing and accessories and the denim recycling service already successfully launched. And in The Samaritan, which reopened a year ago, part of LVMH’s investment (750 million euros) was intended to improve the sustainability standards of the historic building, which today boasts various certifications such as the Leed Gold level and Breeam Excellent.

The 7eCiel space at Printemps in Paris

The experience of Berlin, the (small) novelty of London

In Berlin, however, the historic department store at the end of 2020 Karstadt had inaugurated B-Wa (h) renhaus (which in German creates a play on words, since it combines the term department store with that of a place to preserve, restrictions to contain the pandemic but which it is hoped to reopen as soon as possible (the Minister of the Environment was also present at its inauguration).