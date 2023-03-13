The National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported that this week the arrival of rains is expected in almost the entire country and a drop in temperature starting Wednesday, after transiting a multi-day heat wave with temperatures above 35 degrees.

According to the SMN, the relief will be in the next few days when the maximum temperatures will be more reasonable before the arrival of autumn.

Temperatures were so high in some places that the Weather Service added a new color

In the Federal Capital and Buenos Aires, the rain would arrive on Tuesday afternoon, while the temperature drop would be from Thursday with minimums of 23 degrees and maximums of 30. Even so, the heat will only change its course over the weekend with average temperatures at 28 degrees.

Argentina is enduring the hottest summer on record this year, with record temperatures and a lack of rain that damage agriculture and keep the country under weather alert. The first of nine heat waves was recorded in November.

The ninth heat wave impacted 12 towns in the center of the country between March 28 and 7and the most affected area was the north of the province of Buenos Aires, which registered between 8 and 10 degrees of average maximum temperature above normal, something exceptional for the beginning of March.

According to the SMN, Argentina is experiencing its hottest summer since 1961and last month was also the second driest February, with 41.9% less rain than average.

“It is not normal to have heat waves in March, the latter was very long, in the city of Buenos Aires it lasted seven days,” he said. Cindy Fernández, SMN specialistwho indicated that the usual duration is three days.

The SMN forecasts for autumn indicate that there will be a greater probability (between 40 and 55% depending on the area) of registering temperatures above normal in central and northern Argentina, for which reason new late heat wave events may develop.

The Autonomous City of Buenos Aires is now on red alert and registered on Saturday March 11 38.6 degrees at 14, which became the highest temperature in 117 years for this time of yeara phenomenon that had not occurred since 1906, according to the SMN.

The heat persisted on Saturday night since although the temperature dropped to 32 degrees at 22, the wind chill was 35.9 degrees.

The SMN also indicated that for the first time in history, the City exceeded the maximum heat wave temperature threshold (32.3 °C) for 12 consecutive days and also remarked that “it is the second time in the month that (CABA ) reaches the absolute record for March”.

The other occasion was on March 2, when the city of Buenos Aires reached 38 degrees, surpassing the historical mark of 37.9 on March 7, 1952.and reached a wind chill of 43 degrees.

This Sunday the 12th at noon, the Federal Capital exceeded 38 degrees of thermal sensation, as reported by the SMN in its daily ranking, while The red alert continues for “very dangerous” extreme temperatures for the country’s capitalLa Plata and several municipalities of the Buenos Aires suburbs, and districts of Entre Ríos and Corrientes.

What will the weather be like in the week of March 13-18?

Monday 13: Somewhat to partly cloudy skies, northerly winds changing to the northeast and the thermal marks will go from 27 to 36 degrees.

Mars 14: Mostly cloudy skies in the morning and isolated storms between the afternoon and night, north winds rotating to the southwest and the thermometers will be between 26 and 35 degrees.

Wednesday 15: mostly cloudy sky in the morning, isolated storms in the afternoon-night and winds from the north shifting to the east, with a minimum temperature of 25 degrees and a maximum of 32.

Thursday 16: isolated storms throughout the day, northeasterly winds rotating to the east and thermal marks will oscillate between 23 and 30 degrees.

Friday the 17th: Mostly cloudy skies in the morning and isolated storms between the afternoon and night, with easterly winds and thermometers that will range from 24 to 30 degrees.

Saturday 18: mostly cloudy skies and easterly winds shifting to the northeast, with a minimum temperature of 20 degrees and a maximum of 26, so it will be the “coolest” day of the entire week.

How to deal with a heat wave

A heat wave is an excessively hot period that can have a mild to high impact on health, especially for risk groups (boys and girls, adults over 65 with chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, respiratory, diabetes and obesity).

The effects range from dehydration, heat stroke or complications, up to an increase in mortality.

The recommendations in closed places (home, work, other) to avoid heat stroke are: hydrate, drink water more frequently (even when you do not feel thirsty), and always try to consume safe water, avoid drinks with caffeine or excessive sugar, very cold or very hot. It is also advisable to incorporate fruits and vegetables into the diet and avoid large meals, as well as intense physical activity.

For health care on public roads, it is suggested to avoid direct exposure to the sun during the hottest hours (from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), especially babies, girls, and young children. Also, it’s important to use sun protection, stay hydrated, and drink safe water more often (even if you don’t feel thirsty).

Likewise, it is recommended to pay attention to signs such as: intense thirst and dry mouth, body temperature greater than 39º C, excessive sweating, feeling flushed, dry skin, exhaustion, dizziness or fainting, stomach pains, lack of appetite, nausea or vomiting, and headachesamong others.

With regard to girls and boys, it is convenient to continually offer them liquids, preferably water or natural juices, without waiting for them to ask for them. In the case of infants, it is advisable to breastfeed them more frequently. Regarding clothing, ensure that they wear loose, light, cotton and light-colored clothing, bathe them and/or wet their bodies frequently, avoid exposing them to the sun, especially between 10 am and 4 pm. At all times it is advisable to put a hat on them, sunscreen and keep them in well-ventilated or air-conditioned places (whether in a house or in public places).

In babies, it is important to ensure that the skin is not severely irritated by sweat on the neck, chest, armpits, elbow folds and diaper area.

In relation to the elderly, while the heat wave lasts, it is suggested not to go out without company and if you feel dizzy or very affected by high temperatures, you should do without going outside so that the heat does not reinforce negatively the symptomatology.

