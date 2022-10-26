Original title: “Red and Black” will be in the Opera Hall of the Grand Theatre in December (theme)

Director Meng Jinghui, starring Mei Ting, shares her creative interpretation (subtitle)

Tonight’s News (Reporter Gao Li) The avant-garde drama director Meng Jinghui’s new masterpiece “Red and Black”, adapted from Stendhal’s masterpiece, will appear on the stage of the Opera Hall of Tianjin Grand Theater in December. The play has attracted the attention of audiences who love dramas. Director Meng Jinghui, actor Mei Ting, and young drama actor Zhang Yiceng gave their interpretations around the creation process of the play, and jointly built “Red and Black” in their hearts.

Meng Jinghui said that an excellent work of art must have an eternal theme, in order to penetrate the dust of the years and reach the distant future, becoming an immortal classic. French writer Stendhal’s novel “Red and Black” is such a work. Since its publication in 1830, Red and Black has won the hearts of generations of readers from all over the world, and has been hailed by Goethe as “Stendhal’s best work”.

“Love is for seeking, the ladder is for climbing, and faith is for thinking. In this process of climbing, searching and thinking, all the best things in human beings will appear on the stage.” Director With awe and love for this classic, Meng Jinghui once again collaborated with Sebastian Caesar, a famous German dramaturg, to place this storm of fate in a pavilion of desire built with a three-story steel frame. “On the attic built by light, shadow and music, beauty and happiness, emotion and hatred are presented. The lights sometimes change to red in anger, and sometimes symbolize pure and innocent love. The characters and the emotions hidden in it meet, showing the long history. personal destiny.”

Mei Ting, the actor of Madame de Reina, mentioned her feelings about watching “Red and Black” for the first time and said bluntly, “I don’t have a good impression of Lian, I think this person is very annoying”, but when Director Meng invited herself to come When arranging this play and rereading “Red and Black”, “I fell in love with Julien, and saw a lot of cute things about him. Maybe the age and experience are different, and the angle of looking at the problem is different.” Mei Ting said that Madame de Reine in Stendhal’s writings was very loving and radical, and he did not demand her with secular morals and rules, which made Madame de Reina out of her numb life and ignited by love, “even though She’s a married woman with children, but she’s a person. Mrs. Derena is ignited by love, and I’m ignited by the character.”

Zhang Yiceng, who played Julien, said that his understanding of “Red and Black” is a process of change. Through each rehearsal and different emotional experience of stage performances, he and the work are growing together.