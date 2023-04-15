Red danger, a research reveals the colors most at risk for a car

ROME – The choice of car color could affect safety. Indeed, a recent British study revealed that some colors can expose you to a significantly higher risk of accidents. Motorists who own a red vehicle are the most at risk on UK roads, according to road angel motor safety experts who authored the research.

Specialist analysis revealed that up to 60% of red cars were involved in accidents, making it the most dangerous vehicle color to drive. The analysis also found that men are 12% more likely to prefer a red car than women.





The next color considered most at risk, again according to the Road Angel study, is brown, which has seen 59% of owners involved in an accident, closely followed by black liveries affected by accidents in 57% of cases. For both black and brown cars, visibility appears to contribute to why so many accidents have been reported. For this very reason, owners of darker colored vehicles may be forced to pay a higher insurance premium, as insurers factor in visibility when calculating the probability of having an accident.

On the other hand, according to experts, darker colors make visibility on the roads more difficult, especially at night, and blend in more with the surrounding environment than other shades. Due to these considerations, white is considered one of the safest colors to buy for cars, as this coloration makes vehicles very visible and easy to spot on the roads.





“There are several factors that can play a more significant role in road accidents, including the quality of the drive and the condition of the car – underlined Road Angel’s Gary Digva – Other external factors are weather conditions, traffic and visibility , so buying a red car does not mean that you will definitely have an accident. By this logic, buying a white car doesn’t mean you’re invincible on the roads, so drivers should always be cautious and cautious when behind the wheel. Being distracted, not looking good, speeding and careless driving are the main causes of road accidents. However, this research on car colors and accidents can be taken into account by motorists when making their next purchase if they want to minimize the risks. Take into consideration a clearly visible car that stands out from the surrounding environment, but above all, always respect the rules of the road”.