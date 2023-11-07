Red lips only for the Republic

Listen to the audio version of the article

That Paola Cortellesi’s directorial debut with There’s Still Tomorrow isn’t a whim can already be seen from the choice of black and white: stuff that would make the producers scratch their heads. In recent years, few have managed to get away with it: Michel Hazanavicius with The artist in 2011, Paweł Pawlikowski with Ida in 2013 and in the same year Alexander Payne with Nebraska.

It takes urgency, pace and substance to survive “faded” in the world of the big screen with stroboscopic special effects. And There’s Still Tomorrow has all these qualities, in addition to the excellent photography by Davide Leoni which illuminates the life of Delia, known as De’, played by Cortellesi herself. Every day he cleans up his basement in Testaccio in Rome, then fixes umbrellas, gives injections in other people’s houses, washes the gentlemen’s clothes. We are in the mid-40s and there is nothing tragic in this race for survival, nor in the dog urinating on his vases to the rhythm of Fiorella Bini’s song Open the windows, nor in the morning slap given by her husband Ivano, known as Iva ‘ (Valerio Mastandrea) imparts them as a daily “cure”.

Like many abused women, De’ dreams of a less brutal love than the one she harbors inside the home, where slaps and blows fly just to let off steam. And she longs for a youthful passion, Nino (Vinicio Marchioni), who could have been the right one but wasn’t.

Precisely here lies the keystone of the film with the screenplay written by Cortellesi herself, Furio Andreotti and Giulia Calenda, always reserving surprising plot points, with the feet firmly planted on the ground of the women who cash in by weaving a form of underground sororal resistance, very more astute than what others expect, awaiting gender equality which took its first steps with the referendum of 2 June 1946.

It is a sublime practical intelligence that guides De’ to overturn the destiny of his daughter Marcella (Romana Maggiora Vergano), daringly deviating her from a future as a housewife written in custom. And it is intelligence that guided Paola Cortellesi to surround herself with very good actors, first and foremost, Emanuela Fanelli, in the role of Marisa – a free and happily married woman unlike De’ -, without fearing competition from a counterpart in the field of comedy, but rather strengthening the interpretation of both. With them is Valerio Mastandrea, a rude and Gascon husband, with a cynical and fatal Fescenno language that is at times grotesque; Giorgio Colangeli, the impeccable father-in-law of Sor Ottorino, who is tempted only to further exhaust De’, who in fact acts as his carer.

Share this: Facebook

X

