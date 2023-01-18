Source title: Red on red!At the premiere of the movie “Manjianghong” Han Hong shared the creative journey of film soundtrack on the spot

On January 17, the premiere of director Zhang Yimou's latest film "Man Jiang Hong" was held in Beijing. Han Hong, as the composer of the film "Man Jiang Hong", also attended the premiere of the film and generously shared her film soundtrack creation experience with the audience. Han Hong shared interesting behind-the-scenes creative stories. Cooperating with director Zhang Yimou is an extraordinary experience in life "Man Jianghong" is the latest masterpiece of director Zhang Yimou, and the main creative lineup can be described as star-studded and talented. Therefore, in terms of film soundtrack, director Zhang Yimou also specially invited Han Hong, who has been constantly breaking through in music creation, to personally compose the soundtrack of the entire film. At the premiere ceremony, Han Hong, who was in charge of composing the film's soundtrack, was invited to the stage, and shared with the audience her mental journey of film soundtrack creation and the behind-the-scenes story with director Zhang Yimou. It is worth mentioning that Han Hong spoke highly of the cooperation with director Zhang Yimou, and even said that she likes to cooperate with director Zhang Yimou because of his "boldness". As soon as this remark came out, the atmosphere at the scene was quite relaxed, and the audience also looked forward to the wonderful presentation of the sparks produced by the collision of the two outstanding literary and art workers in the film. As for this cooperation, Han Hong also generously expressed on the spot: "The most important thing is this cooperation. The director brought me a different experience in life." I hope that more audiences will have the opportunity to see the movie plot and movie music. The interweaving and fusion of emotions. In addition, Han Hong also said that perhaps after experiencing the cooperation with director Zhang Yimou, she will be more determined and courageous towards the path of film music creation. Not only a newcomer in the field of film soundtrack "Xiao Han", but also a veteran composer "Old Han" In the general perception of the public, Han Hong is an excellent singer, and it is his first attempt to create a film soundtrack. But counting her key experiences in recent years, you will find that Han Hong's breakthroughs in the field of music creation have never stopped. In 2017, Han Hong completed the composition work of the musical "Love Memory of Alz" and served as the conductor of the first performance. During the performance of the musical, the response was enthusiastic. In the same year, Han Hong was invited to attend the 71st Tony Awards Ceremony, becoming the first Chinese composer to be invited. In 2019, she joined the music program "Burst Stage" as a host, and brought a refreshing rap stage "XXXL", allowing the audience to see Han Hong's creative talent in the field of rap music and her ability to control different types of music. In April 2022, Han Hong spent nearly four years creating her first collection of classical instrumental music "Morning Fog", unlocking her identity as a classical music creator. In addition to letting the public realize Han Hong's creative strength in the field of classical music, it also laid the foundation for the creation of the soundtrack of "Man Jianghong". From a pop singer to a rap rookie to today's movie soundtrack composer, Han Hong has never stopped exploring and trying new fields. The premiere of "Manjianghong" is full of anticipation for Han Hong's first film soundtrack works, and the audience is looking forward to listening Through the premiere of the movie "Manjianghong", Han Hong let the audience truly feel her strength as a composer. I believe that after the movie is released, more viewers will be able to enjoy this new year's audio-visual privilege! Han Hong's identity as a composer will also become more popular. Looking forward to more possibilities for Han Hong in the field of music creation in the future, and to bring more and better works to the public!

Not only a newcomer in the field of film soundtrack “Xiao Han”, but also a veteran composer “Old Han”

In the general perception of the public, Han Hong is an excellent singer, and it is his first attempt to create a film soundtrack. But counting her key experiences in recent years, you will find that Han Hong’s breakthroughs in the field of music creation have never stopped.

In 2017, Han Hong completed the composition work of the musical “Love Memory of Alz” and served as the conductor of the first performance. During the performance of the musical, the response was enthusiastic. In the same year, Han Hong was invited to attend the 71st Tony Awards Ceremony, becoming the first Chinese composer to be invited.

In 2019, she joined the music program “Burst Stage” as a host, and brought a refreshing rap stage “XXXL”, allowing the audience to see Han Hong’s creative talent in the field of rap music and her ability to control different types of music.

In April 2022, Han Hong spent nearly four years creating her first collection of classical instrumental music “Morning Fog”, unlocking her identity as a classical music creator. In addition to letting the public realize Han Hong’s creative strength in the field of classical music, it also laid the foundation for the creation of the soundtrack of “Man Jianghong”. From a pop singer to a rap rookie to today’s movie soundtrack composer, Han Hong has never stopped exploring and trying new fields.

The premiere of “Manjianghong” is full of anticipation for Han Hong’s first film soundtrack works, and the audience is looking forward to listening

Through the premiere of the movie “Manjianghong”, Han Hong let the audience truly feel her strength as a composer. I believe that after the movie is released, more viewers will be able to enjoy this new year’s audio-visual privilege! Han Hong’s identity as a composer will also become more popular. Looking forward to more possibilities for Han Hong in the field of music creation in the future, and to bring more and better works to the public!