Home Entertainment Red Velvet concert teaser poster released to be held in Seoul on April 1st and 2nd_velvet_to_Concert
Entertainment

Red Velvet concert teaser poster released to be held in Seoul on April 1st and 2nd_velvet_to_Concert

by admin
Red Velvet concert teaser poster released to be held in Seoul on April 1st and 2nd_velvet_to_Concert
2023-03-03 09:33

Source: Sohu Korea Entertainment

Original Title: Red Velvet Concert Teaser Poster Revealed to be held in Seoul on April 1st and 2nd

Sohu Korea Entertainment News Korean girl group Red velvet will hold their fourth concert in April this year.

Red velvet’s management company announced today that Red velvet will hold the “Red Velvet 4th Concert: R to V” concert at KSPO DOME, Seoul Olympic Park on April 1 and 2. This concert will be Red velvet’s 2019 This is the first concert held in 3 years and 5 months since the “La Rouge” concert.

For foreign fans who cannot come to the venue, Red Velvet’s “Red Velvet 4th Concert : R to V” concert will be broadcast live globally through Beyond LIVE.Guo Mingdong/text copyright Mydaily prohibits reprintingReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  Auto parts, e-commerce boom

You may also like

Alejandro Fernández in Córdoba: a romantic mariachi made...

“They sought the public impact,” said the prosecutor...

a man with a grenade threatened to blow...

Pisces horoscope for today, Friday, March 3, 2023:...

Shanghai’s first “Iron Chopsticks” exhibition unveiled in Pujiang...

Grandchildren Law: how to process online the birth...

Alberto Fernández maintained that the Frente de Todos...

New “BV girls” like Kendou and sister-in-law Rosie...

Martí on top to make a difference, and...

How should we “identify” love from the romance...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy