Sohu Korea Entertainment News Korean girl group Red velvet will hold their fourth concert in April this year.

Red velvet’s management company announced today that Red velvet will hold the “Red Velvet 4th Concert: R to V” concert at KSPO DOME, Seoul Olympic Park on April 1 and 2. This concert will be Red velvet’s 2019 This is the first concert held in 3 years and 5 months since the “La Rouge” concert.

For foreign fans who cannot come to the venue, Red Velvet's "Red Velvet 4th Concert : R to V" concert will be broadcast live globally through Beyond LIVE.

