　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On October 21, according to Korean media reports, the new song “Love Song” by JOY, a member of the girl group Red Velvet, and singer WONSTEIN, will be released on the 21st (today).

As the second torchbearer of the “World Peace Project”, JOY and WONSTEIN’s new song “Love Song” will be released on various music sites at 6 pm (KST) on the 21st.

It is reported that “Love Song” is a dreamy hip-hop R&B song that tells the story of a man and a woman falling in love, and makes people smile when they hear it. In addition, this song also contains a love story that transcends national borders. Even if the language is different, all the language will be sublimated into the melody of love at the moment of falling in love.

Earlier, the official released a free trial video of “Love Song” on the 20th, attracting people’s attention. In the video, JOY’s elegant voice and WONSTEIN’s charismatic vocals form a perfect harmony, increasing fans’ expectations.

