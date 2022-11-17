Home Entertainment Red Velvet will make a comeback on the 28th and announce the event schedule- 中文网
　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On November 17, according to Korean media sources, the popular girl group Red Velvet will return on the 28th, and the event schedule has also been officially released.

On the 14th, Red Velvet released the schedule poster of the new mini-album “The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday” on various SNS accounts, including the release time of the mood sampler, teaser photos, title song MV teaser, etc.

It is reported that this album is the second album of the Red Velvet music festival ‘The ReVe Festival 2022’, and it contains 5 songs of various genres including the title song “Birthday”, showing the rich musical colors of Red Velvet.

In addition, Red Velvet’s new album “The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday” will be released at 6 pm (Korea time) on the 28th, so stay tuned.

