China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On November 7, according to Korean media reports, girl group Red Velvet will make a comeback on November 28 with a mini-album, sweeping the winter music industry.

On the 7th, media sources said that Red Velvet’s mini-album “The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday” will be released on November 28. The title song is “Birthday”. The album contains various types of songs, and you can fully experience Red Velvet. Velvet’s rich music world.

This album is the second album of Red Velvet’s “The ReVe Festival 2022” that started this year. The first album “The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm” released in March this year swept the Korean album and music charts. It topped the “iTunes Top Album Chart” chart in 47 countries and regions around the world, and won the first place in China‘s QQ Music “Digital Album Sales Chart”. In addition, the theme lyrics of the title song ‘Feel My Rhythm’ set off a wave of popularity, also known as ‘Hay Fever Syndrome’, and is loved by the public. It is expected that this comeback will also receive a warm response from music fans around the world.

In addition, Red Velvet not only showed a variety of music genres and unique style digestion ability through group, individual, and unit activities, but also showed their various charms in various fields such as acting, variety shows, MCs, and DJs. Therefore, it is even more exciting to look forward to the different aspects that this album will show.