Red Velvet’s JOY will temporarily not participate in the schedule due to poor condition- 中文网

China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cnOn April 26, according to Korean media reports, JOY, a member of the girl group Red Velvet, will temporarily not participate in the trip due to poor condition. The agency also issued a statement, saying that JOY will take a rest in the near future.

On the 26th, SM released an announcement saying: “JOY recently went to the hospital due to poor condition. After consultation and examination, the medical staff believed that she needs treatment and rest. Therefore, she will not participate in the schedule for the time being, rest well and try to recover.”

At the same time, the company also said: “I’m sorry to make fans worry. This is a decision made after full discussion for JOY’s health. I hope fans can understand. Our company will do our best to make it healthy again. I will meet the fans in my own face. When it is decided to restart the activities, I will inform everyone immediately.”

In addition, the girl group Red Velvet is currently preparing for a comeback and is expected to release a new album this summer.