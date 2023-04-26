Home » Red Velvet’s JOY will temporarily not participate in the schedule due to poor condition- 中文网
Entertainment

Red Velvet’s JOY will temporarily not participate in the schedule due to poor condition- 中文网

by admin
Red Velvet’s JOY will temporarily not participate in the schedule due to poor condition- 中文网

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cnOn April 26, according to Korean media reports, JOY, a member of the girl group Red Velvet, will temporarily not participate in the trip due to poor condition. The agency also issued a statement, saying that JOY will take a rest in the near future.

On the 26th, SM released an announcement saying: “JOY recently went to the hospital due to poor condition. After consultation and examination, the medical staff believed that she needs treatment and rest. Therefore, she will not participate in the schedule for the time being, rest well and try to recover.”

At the same time, the company also said: “I’m sorry to make fans worry. This is a decision made after full discussion for JOY’s health. I hope fans can understand. Our company will do our best to make it healthy again. I will meet the fans in my own face. When it is decided to restart the activities, I will inform everyone immediately.”

In addition, the girl group Red Velvet is currently preparing for a comeback and is expected to release a new album this summer.

See also  Birds of Unknown – „Gently Smiling“ - mica

You may also like

Real blue today: how much is it trading...

“For tourism, it is an opportunity,” Lammens said.

According to Elon Musk, Twitter Blue verified users...

Fog from Buenos Aires to Misiones: what the...

Wang Xiaofei went to Taiwan for the second...

name it whatever you want, but try it

Suddenly, the Mandarin version of “Slam Dunk” was...

Two soldiers, two militants killed in Pakistan

Deputies work on avacances for disabilities

Riki’s personal studio was officially established and released...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy