Redefining “Cherry Orchard” with limbs

Hangzhou Daily News “Cut down this cherry orchard, this is the only way out.” When life has to change, what choices will you make? In The Cherry Orchard, people decide to cut down the trees in the whole garden.

From December 6th to 7th, the popular drama “Cherry Orchard” at the Wuzhen Theatre Festival, directed by Wang Yuanyuan and Jin Dong as the artistic director, is about to land at the Hangzhou Grand Theatre. Sun Li, Wu Bi and Liu Xiaoye co-starred, presenting a different “Cherry Orchard” to Hangzhou audiences.

“The Cherry Orchard”, a new physical theatre work, is adapted from Chekhov’s play of the same name. In 1904, Stanislavsky staged The Cherry Orchard for the first time in the Moscow Art Theater. As a world classic drama, “The Cherry Orchard” has been continuously put on the stage by master-level directors at home and abroad for more than 100 years. British director Peter Brook, Italian director Strel, Chinese Xu Xiaozhong and Lin Zhaohua have all directed the play. Every interpretation of every director is a unique artistic presentation and feeling.

This is also the Beijing Contemporary Repertory Troupe, the producer of the play, once again challenging the world‘s classic works after works such as “Madame on the Sea”, “Macbeth” and “The Elephant Man”. For the main creators of Beijing Contemporary Repertory Theatre, just the adaptation of the text is not enough to support their infinite reverie of drama. This time, they will give a unique interpretation of this world-renowned classic in the form of cross-border physical performance.

Director Wang Yuanyuan, who was born as a dancer, has extraordinary control and unique understanding of limbs. “My new physical theater work recreates the protagonist Liu Baofu in the original “Cherry Orchard”. When the businessman Robasin became the new hero here, Liu Baofu, who was facing bankruptcy, was still indulging in his own fiction. Among them.” Wang Yuanyuan wanted to express physically, when the cherry trees fell one by one, everyone said goodbye to the old life in their own way.

In the play, the director magnifies the emotional space of the characters, leaving more room for the audience to imagine, and makes full use of physical and visual vocabulary as well as expressions close to expressionism to integrate actions, lines, music and emotions to form tension. Full of overall expression.

In the drama world, being able to play the heroine of “The Cherry Orchard” means that the actress’s acting skills have been highly recognized. Sun Li, who plays Liu Baofu this time, has been active on the stage of drama over the years, from “Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land”, “Requiem”, “The Count of Monte Cristo” to “The Cherry Orchard”. The other two leading actors, Wu Bi and Liu Xiaoye, were loved by many audiences for their “breaking circle” performances in the variety show “Drama New Life”. In fact, they are all experienced dramatists with thousands of performances. What kind of breakthroughs will they bring in “The Cherry Orchard”?

It is worth mentioning that in addition to “Cherry Orchard”, which was billed yesterday, three other Wuzhen Drama Festival plays will be staged at the Hangzhou Grand Theater one after another, creating a splendid theatrical feast. From November 10th to 11th, the “Thirteen Angles Relationship” starring Lai Shengchuan, Xie Na, and the article will be the first to appear in Hangzhou before the Wuzhen Drama Festival; from January 13th to 14th next year, Wuzhen’s opening drama “The Seventh Day” will be in The Hangzhou Grand Theater will be staged and tickets will be issued today; Wang Yabin’s dance drama “Tsing Yi” will also come to Hangzhou in the early summer of next year.