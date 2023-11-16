Home » Reebok and Tyrrell Winston Launch New Joint Series: Club C Revenge Vintage
Reebok and Tyrrell Winston Launch New Joint Series: Club C Revenge Vintage

by admin
Reebok and Tyrrell Winston Launch New Joint Series: Club C Revenge Vintage

Reebok and Artist Tyrrell Winston Collaborate on New Sneaker Collection

Popular athletic wear brand Reebok has once again partnered with American artist Tyrrell Winston to launch a new joint series based on the classic retro sneaker Club C Revenge Vintage. This collaboration infuses the unique insights of the emerging artist into the silhouette of the classic shoe.

The joint series draws inspiration from Winston’s creative process, with the color design sampling the unique state of the Club C shoes accidentally stained by ultramarine pigment when the artist was wearing them while painting. The outsole of the shoes is made of special translucent ultramarine rubber material and features the artist’s signature “Tyrrell Winston” in a special font and the year of his birth “1985.” The fabric is made of lychee leather and lined with comfortable and soft ultramarine blue terry material, with the Tyrrell Winston version embellished on the tongue and insole. The “Yankee Noodle” New York logo image further adds to the collection value of this joint shoe.

The new Reebok x Tyrrell Winston Club C Revenge Vintage joint shoes are set to be officially released on November 18th, offering sneaker enthusiasts and art aficionados alike the opportunity to snag a pair of these highly anticipated and unique shoes. If you’re interested in this collaboration, be sure to mark your calendars for the release date.

