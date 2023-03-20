Home Entertainment Reebok X Dime Workout Plus Joint Retro Sneakers Will Be On Sale Soon
Reebok X Dime Workout Plus Joint Retro Sneakers Will Be On Sale Soon

Following the release of the joint Kamikaze II Low in the fall of 2020 and the joint BB 4000 in the spring of 2021, Reebok has cooperated with the Canadian street skateboard apparel brand Dime three times to release a new Reebok x Dime joint series, reinterpreting the classic retro skate shoe Workout Plus.

In this joint name, the two parties chose to bring black and white retro sneakers Workout Plus with a minimalist design. The simple upper adds eye-catching details, continuing the Dime brand logo on the tongue in the previous joint series. , the shoelace is equipped with a detachable charm based on Dime’s classic Logo design, which can be retained or removed at any time according to the needs of the shape. The translucent design of the sole makes its iconic lines present a new image.

The Reebok x Dime Workout Plus joint series will be released on March 24th on Reebok’s official platform in China. Interested readers may wish to pay attention.

