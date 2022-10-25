Home Entertainment Reebok x Mountain Research’s New Joint Series Officially Released
Reebok x Mountain Research’s New Joint Series Officially Released

Reebok x Mountain Research’s New Joint Series Officially Released

Sports brand Reebok once again teamed up with Mountain Research, a Japanese mountain outdoor brand, to launch a new joint series. The two sides use Club C and Beatnik as the basic shoes, representing the two scenes of outdoor activities in the mountains and home life respectively, and combining exquisite craftsmanship with Beatnik. The elements of the outdoors are injected into it.

Based on the classic sneaker Club C, Reebok and Mountain Research have brought a brand new Club C II Mid. The shoe is crafted in simple white leather, inspired by cricketer’s leg protectors, with two removable and replaceable outer tongues. The unique hole detail on the outer tongue and the Mountain Research logo indicate the collaborative series. identity of. Another collaboration, the Beatnik, is crafted with brown premium leather infused with an embroidered flame pattern on the side, with a signature shark-tooth rubber sole and a molded foam rubber footbed, with an adjustable buckle at the heel for added comfort .

The new joint series of Reebok x Mountain Research is now officially on sale in China, and interested readers may wish to pay attention.

