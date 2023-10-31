Home » Reflections and Experiences: Han Dongjun and Guan Xiaotong Talk About Filming ‘Plum Blossoms of Hearts’
Reflections and Experiences: Han Dongjun and Guan Xiaotong Talk About Filming ‘Plum Blossoms of Hearts’

Youth spy drama “Plum Blossoms of Hearts” aired its final episode last Sunday, bringing an end to the thrilling and heartwarming story set in 1940s Shanghai. Starring Han Dongjun and Guan Xiaotong, the drama captivated audiences with its intriguing plot and strong performances.

“Plum Blossoms of Hearts” follows the journey of Chen Jiaping (played by Han Dongjun), an underground member of the Communist Party of China, and Zuo Shuangtao (played by Guan Xiaotong), a military agent. The two characters reunite and work together to resolve a crisis, and as they navigate through challenges and tests, they develop a deep bond and fight for their beliefs.

Recently, Han Dongjun and Guan Xiaotong sat down for interviews with Yangcheng Evening News, where they shared their experiences and insights from filming the drama.

Han Dongjun revealed that he drew inspiration for his character from senior actors such as Hu Ge and Sun Honglei. He admired the way they portrayed intelligence officers with multiple identities in spy dramas. Han Dongjun also praised his co-star Guan Xiaotong, describing her as “cheerful and generous” and commending her ability to recommend useful products on set.

When asked about his acting career, Han Dongjun expressed his willingness to take on diverse roles as long as they have meaning and complexity. He mentioned that he is currently filming a spy drama, but it is completely different from “Plum Blossoms of Hearts”.

Guan Xiaotong, who played the role of Zuo Shuangtao, talked about the challenges of portraying a character who goes through emotional turmoil and switches between different personas. She admitted that she had to adjust her body language and expressions to accurately convey Zuo Shuangtao’s bold and careful nature.

The actress also mentioned a difficult scene where her character was tortured, causing discomfort among some viewers. Guan Xiaotong shared the behind-the-scenes process of filming the scene, including using fake blood and being pushed into water. Despite the challenges, she handled the scene professionally and accepted the physical discomfort that came with it.

Both actors expressed their gratitude for being part of “Plum Blossoms of Hearts” and the opportunity to portray complex characters. They also discussed their future aspirations, with Han Dongjun emphasizing the importance of taking each step seriously and leaving the future to unfold naturally.

With the conclusion of “Plum Blossoms of Hearts”, viewers will surely miss the thrilling storyline and the chemistry between the talented cast. However, fans can look forward to seeing more great performances from Han Dongjun, Guan Xiaotong, and the rest of the cast in their future projects.

