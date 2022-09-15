/ inspiration of the season

Brando said: “Everyone has only one destiny, but the personality can be multiple”.

Modern people have multiple personality symptoms to some extent, and living with a mask is a must in modern cities.With this personality, we can’t tell the difference

Clear the line between reality and illusion.

The REFOUND TEN 2022 autumn/winter series is inspired by this, and uses free sense to create an infinity based on a flowing timeline.

Border vibes.The design continues to use the classic elements of the brand, and the flame and mushroom patterns are presented in a more distorted and rich form.

now.In addition, elements of magic rabbits and wild plants are added to express the concept of wildness with different techniques, and flow and psychedelic graphic language

The bold and perverted version highlights the wild jungle growth and the atmosphere of fresh vitality.

REFOUND TEN AW22 LOOKBOOK

/ “Wild Party” theme flash

The jungle is a place full of infinite possibilities and represents the spirit of courageous and fearless exploration. Feel yourself in a relaxed atmosphere.

I and the world, in order to find the possibility of another, or even a variety of personalities. REFOUND TEN this flash-up landed in Hangzhou

LOCAT, a well-known shopping store in the state, intends to have a carnival with young people with wild personality and charm, and have a “wild”

party”.

POP UP event site

At the “Wild Party” scene, REFOUND TEN and the shopping store LOCAT jointly launched the event-limited Tee,

For on-site guests to create, invite everyone to participate in it, explore more possibilities for themselves, and burst out wild and lively together.

Unique charm!

It is reported that this limited-time flash event will last until September 24.

Pop-up address: LOCAT, No. 399, Wulin Road, Xiacheng District, Hangzhou