Regarding Bai Baihe’s post admitting to divorce, the reasons for divorce have been exposed!Related information_Xinguangwang.com

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Regarding Bai Baihe’s post admitting to divorce, the reasons for divorce have been exposed! Many people don’t know the relevant information, let’s take a look now! 1. Baibaihe hair…

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Regarding Bai Baihe’s post admitting to divorce, the reasons for divorce have been exposed! Many people don’t know the relevant information, let’s take a look now!

1. Bai Baihe issued an article acknowledging the divorce and the reason for the divorce was exposed! , Bai Baihe admitted to divorce. On April 16, after the derailment incident, Bai Baihe finally spoke out, saying: I hope everyone will give us some time and space, and leave the family matters to ourselves. Attachment: The full text of the statement thanks everyone who cares about and loves us, I made you worry.

2. I am sorry for the impact this incident has had on Yufan.

3. Bai Baihe admitted to divorce. On April 16, Bai Baihe finally spoke out, saying: I hope everyone will give us some time and space, and leave the family matters to ourselves.

4. Attachment: Full text of the statement

5. Thank you to all those who care about us and let you worry.

6. I am sorry for the impact this incident has had on Yu Fan, and I am also sorry for Yuan Bao and the four parents. We will always be a family in front of our children. I hope everyone will give us some time and space, and leave the family matters to ourselves.

7. Marriage is a matter of two families. For the sake of the child’s growth and Yuanbao’s childhood complete family, we did not announce this fact. I sincerely apologize for all the trouble I have caused you.

8. Why did Chen Yufan and Bai Baihe get divorced 15 years after the divorce scandal? What is the reason for their divorce? Is it true that the rumors of domestic violence on the Internet are true? Another theory is that Bai Baihe hooked up with the director or something, and Chen Yufan broke his leg.

9. There is another saying that Bai Baihe is very angry now, thinking that Chen Yufan is not good enough for her, so he divorced, but now Bai Baihe himself is very scared.

10. Either way, you still love your child.

11. Is Bai Baihe trumpet real? At the time of the cheating, a microblog trumpet called Super Mario Moe suspected to be Bai Baihe appeared on the Internet.

12. Super Mario Moe reposted Chen Yufan’s Weibo and wrote: Can I satisfy everyone’s curiosity? For everyone, for you who are commenting, for those who are still insulting or supporting, for anyone, after knowing or venting, is there any benefit? hurt the child.

13. Maybe some things conflict with some people’s worldview, which can be used as a reason for you to use violence to control violence?

14. At the top, Weibo also wrote: If I am a murderer, then everyone is an executioner, and those who abuse, attack, and get angry will fight like crazy to be justice envoys. In fact, this is the same as hostility in society, but it is not good for everyone, and the result is not good.

15. Everyone participates in evil.

16. 2017-04-16 Chen Yufan and Bai Baihe’s divorce evidence exposed Who is Chen Yufan and Bai Baihe’s child?

This article is about Bai Baihe’s post to admit the divorce and the reason for the divorce has been exposed! The relevant information is shared here, I hope it will be helpful to everyone.