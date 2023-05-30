Home » Regarding Bai Baihe’s post admitting to divorce, the reasons for divorce have been exposed!Related information_Xinguangwang.com
Entertainment

Regarding Bai Baihe’s post admitting to divorce, the reasons for divorce have been exposed!Related information_Xinguangwang.com

by admin
Regarding Bai Baihe’s post admitting to divorce, the reasons for divorce have been exposed!Related information_Xinguangwang.com

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Regarding Bai Baihe’s post admitting to divorce, the reasons for divorce have been exposed! Many people don’t know the relevant information, let’s take a look now! 1. Baibaihe hair…

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Regarding Bai Baihe’s post admitting to divorce, the reasons for divorce have been exposed! Many people don’t know the relevant information, let’s take a look now!

1. Bai Baihe issued an article acknowledging the divorce and the reason for the divorce was exposed! , Bai Baihe admitted to divorce. On April 16, after the derailment incident, Bai Baihe finally spoke out, saying: I hope everyone will give us some time and space, and leave the family matters to ourselves. Attachment: The full text of the statement thanks everyone who cares about and loves us, I made you worry.

2. I am sorry for the impact this incident has had on Yufan.

3. Bai Baihe admitted to divorce. On April 16, Bai Baihe finally spoke out, saying: I hope everyone will give us some time and space, and leave the family matters to ourselves.

4. Attachment: Full text of the statement

5. Thank you to all those who care about us and let you worry.

6. I am sorry for the impact this incident has had on Yu Fan, and I am also sorry for Yuan Bao and the four parents. We will always be a family in front of our children. I hope everyone will give us some time and space, and leave the family matters to ourselves.

See also  What happened to Huang Zitao's loss in the lawsuit and what would happen if Huang Zitao lost the lawsuit?_新广网

7. Marriage is a matter of two families. For the sake of the child’s growth and Yuanbao’s childhood complete family, we did not announce this fact. I sincerely apologize for all the trouble I have caused you.

8. Why did Chen Yufan and Bai Baihe get divorced 15 years after the divorce scandal? What is the reason for their divorce? Is it true that the rumors of domestic violence on the Internet are true? Another theory is that Bai Baihe hooked up with the director or something, and Chen Yufan broke his leg.

9. There is another saying that Bai Baihe is very angry now, thinking that Chen Yufan is not good enough for her, so he divorced, but now Bai Baihe himself is very scared.

10. Either way, you still love your child.

11. Is Bai Baihe trumpet real? At the time of the cheating, a microblog trumpet called Super Mario Moe suspected to be Bai Baihe appeared on the Internet.

12. Super Mario Moe reposted Chen Yufan’s Weibo and wrote: Can I satisfy everyone’s curiosity? For everyone, for you who are commenting, for those who are still insulting or supporting, for anyone, after knowing or venting, is there any benefit? hurt the child.

13. Maybe some things conflict with some people’s worldview, which can be used as a reason for you to use violence to control violence?

14. At the top, Weibo also wrote: If I am a murderer, then everyone is an executioner, and those who abuse, attack, and get angry will fight like crazy to be justice envoys. In fact, this is the same as hostility in society, but it is not good for everyone, and the result is not good.

See also  Information about the sweetness and bitterness of the 8 mothers in "Where Are We Going, Dad?"

15. Everyone participates in evil.

16. 2017-04-16 Chen Yufan and Bai Baihe’s divorce evidence exposed Who is Chen Yufan and Bai Baihe’s child?

This article is about Bai Baihe’s post to admit the divorce and the reason for the divorce has been exposed! The relevant information is shared here, I hope it will be helpful to everyone.

You may also like

They investigate the discovery of 179 bone remains...

they stole flowers in Villa Las Rosas in...

What happened to Huang Zitao’s loss in the...

Fabio “La Mole” Moli, convicted: his ex-wife spoke...

What happened to Cai Xukun’s absence from the...

Rolando Figueroa’s transition commission will focus on the...

Venice Boat Show, sailing protagonist at the Arsenale....

The movie “Night of Resurrection” is scheduled to...

He is from Villa María and what he...

United Kingdom, the renegade Banksy: the owners of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy