Regarding the stars who unfollowed Zheng Junying on ins, which stars collectively unfollowed Zheng Junying?_新广网

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. A lot of people don’t know the information about the stars who unfollowed Zheng Junying on ins, which stars collectively unfollowed Zheng Junying, so let’s come together…

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. A lot of people don’t know the information about the stars who unfollowed Zheng Junying on ins, which stars collectively unfollowed Zheng Junying, let’s take a look now!

1. Who are the stars who have taken photos of Zheng Junying on ins? What is the matter with the stars collectively taking photos of Zheng Junying? According to the statistics of netizens who have photographed celebrities from Zheng Junying on INS, there have been more than 31 Korean celebrities who have photographed Zheng Junying, and some have deleted them. A photo with Jung Joon Young. Zheng Junying is currently under investigation for secretly filming indecent videos of women, and has also quit the entertainment industry.

2. The exposure of Zheng Junying has made many artists in the circle have

3. According to the statistics of netizens who have photographed celebrities from Zheng Junying through ins, more than 31 Korean celebrities have photographed Zheng Junying, and some people have deleted the photo with Zheng Junying. Zheng Junying is currently under investigation for secretly filming indecent videos of women, and has also quit the entertainment industry.

4. The exposure of the Zheng Junying incident made many artists in the circle come into contact with Zheng Junying on Instagram.

5. Thirty-one Korean stars including Girls’ Generation’s Yuri, Hyunmi, EXID’s Hani, Tara’s Ji Yeon, Jesse, and Henry, as well as his close actress Moon Chae-won and star Sun Xingmin were detained by Zheng Junying Immigration Bureau

6. Some artists even deleted their old photos with him directly.

7. What happened to Zheng Junying’s collective detention of celebrities? Jung Joon Young was investigated for illegally taking photos and uploading videos. Now, more than a dozen victims have been identified, many of them unaware they were voted on. Many netizens condemned Jung Joon Young. Some netizens said, I wonder why so many celebrities pay attention to Zheng Junying.

8. Some netizens said that Zheng Junying deserved what he deserved. Many netizens expressed that Jung Joon Young is completely calm this time. Who would have thought that this method would become a hot search? Winning Zheng Junying is also an expression of position.

9. Some netizens said that following Zheng Junying is also for the sake of face, but they did not expect Zheng Junying to be such a person. It is estimated that some female stars still feel their hands are dirty when they go through customs. The eyes of the masses are discerning, not just as simple as people taking tea to cool down. At the same time, more than 30 celebrities did not pay attention to Zheng Junying, Zheng Junying, the once favored emperor.

10. Street rats today.

11. According to the latest news, South Korean police have applied for an arrest warrant for Jung Joon Young. Jung Joon-young was supposed to be investigated for uploading illegal candid photos in a chat room, and then he was found to be involved in illegal gambling. At present, Zheng Junying’s agency has stated that Zheng Junying has withdrawn from the entertainment industry and is under investigation.

12. Jung Joon Young has also released a document acknowledging everything and will be seriously investigated.

This article has finished sharing the relevant information about the stars who unfollowed Zheng Junying on ins, which stars collectively unfollowed Zheng Junying, and what happened. I hope it will be helpful to everyone.